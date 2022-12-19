Parliament LIVE: Stormy Session Likely Over LAC Issue; Bill to Amend Multi-state Cooperative Society Law Also Expected To Generate Heat

Live now
Parliament LIVE Updates: The proceedings of Parliament are expected to be stormy this week as well, with the Opposition parties making a fresh pitch for a debate on the situation along the border with China. They have been demanding a discussion on the Tawang issue in both Houses of Parliament.
The meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on Transport, Tourism, and Culture has on Thursday summoned representatives of the Ministry of Finance, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs (CBIC), the chief of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), and Director of Enforcemen to discus heritage theft.
The committee will hear the subject “Heritage Theft – The Illegal Trade in Indian Antiquities and the challenges of retrieving and safeguarding our Tangible Cultural Heritage”.
The UNESCO Illicit Trafficking in Cultural Property report reminds the world that theft, looting, and illicit trafficking of cultural property takes place in every country, robbing people of their culture, identity and history.
The Parliament’s Standing Committee on Agriculture, Animal Husbandry and Food Processing will be briefed by Animal Husbandry Department officials on the Lumpy Skin Disease, affecting the county’s cattle.
“Briefing by the Representatives of the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying (Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying) on the Subject – Spread of Lumpy Skin Disease in Cattle in the Country and issues related therewith,” the schedule of the committee, headed by BJP Lok Sabha member Parvatagouda Chandanagouda Gaddigoudar, said.
The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance on Monday will deliberate on the subject “India’s investment requirements for sustainable growth, particularly for climate adaptation and mitigation”.
The panel, headed by BJP MP Jayant Sinha, has summoned officials from Commerce Ministry’s Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), to deliberate on the matter.
The panel will also consider and adopt a report on the ‘Anti-Competitive Practices by Big-Tech Companies’. (IANS)
A discussion on a bill which seeks to amend the law on multi-state cooperative societies is likely to be a stormy affair in Lok Sabha when the proposed measure comes up for passage this week.
With parliamentary sources indicating that the Winter session could conclude on December 23, earlier than scheduled, opposition parties could make a fresh pitch for a discussion on Tawang issue. READ MORE
During the week, the government also plans to introduce and pass a bill to scrap more obsolete laws.
Obsolete and archaic laws lay down unnecessary compliance burden on citizens, the government feels. Parliament has repealed 1,486 obsolete and redundant Central Acts from May, 2014 till date. Besides, 76 Central Acts relating to State subject have also been repealed by state legislatures concerned.
Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal on Friday wrote to the Lok Sabha speaker and Rajya Sabha chairman urging them to suspend the day’s business in both houses of Parliament to discuss the issue of women’s safety on the 10th anniversary of the Nirbhaya gangrape incident.
Crimes against women have reached an “epidemic proportion”, she said, while highlighting that six rapes are reported in the national capital every day.
“An eight month old baby and a 90-year-old woman have also been raped in Delhi!” she tweeted. Maliwal also highlighted the recent acid attack on a 17-year-old girl in west Delhi.
The Congress on Sunday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of “running away” from a debate in Parliament on the situation along the border with China and said he and not the defence minister must answer on this issue.
The opposition party also posed questions to the government on the Sino-India border issue, saying the nation demands and deserves answers to them. In a statement, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh asked after two years of a protracted “disengagement”, what emboldened the Chinese to try taking over the Indian post in the Yangtse area of Tawang.
India has dominated Yangtse since PM Rajiv Gandhi deployed forces there in 1986 during the Sumdorong Chu confrontation, Ramesh said and asked how the Chinese dared to open a new front. The opposition party also alleged that the prime minister does not utter the word “China” and asked whether the government was “silent” due to its “close ties” with that country.
Moreover, a discussion on a bill which seeks to amend the law on multi-state cooperative societies is also expected to create an uproar in Lok Sabha when the proposed measure comes up for passage this week.
The Multi-State Co-operative Societies (Amendment) Bill, 2022, which seeks to bring transparency and accountability in the sector, was introduced in Lok Sabha on December 7 amidst demands from Opposition MPs that it be referred to a standing committee for review.
The bill also seeks to strengthen governance, reform the electoral process, improve the monitoring mechanism, and ensure ease of doing business in multi-state co-operative societies.
Opposition MPs had alleged that the measure will encroach on the rights of state governments.
The lower house could also consider and clear the Anti-Maritime Piracy Bill.
During the week, Rajya Sabha could consider bills passed by Lok Sabha. These include, the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Second Amendment) Bill, 2022 and the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Third Amendment) Bill, 2022.
The Bills seeks to revise the list of Scheduled Tribes in Tamil Nadu and Himachal Pradesh, respectively.
China’s attempts at transgression at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Arunachal Pradesh, the government’s strong desire to have a say in the appointments to the higher judiciary and heated debates on the state of the economy were some of the issues that dominated the Parliament proceedings last week.
The Lok Sabha approved the Supplementary Demands for Grants to the tune of Rs 3.26 lakh crore, primarily to fund the higher subsidy bill on items such as fertilisers, food and cooking gas, besides ramping up capital expenditure in sectors such as railways and roads.
The Lower House also passed two bills to amend the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order to add the Narikoravan and Kurivikkaran communities to the list of Scheduled Tribes (ST) of Tamil Nadu and include the Hattee community of the Trans Giri area of Sirmour district in Himachal Pradesh to the ST list of the hill state.
Meanwhile, in Rajya Sabha the Energy Conservation (Amendment) Bill, 2022 and the New Delhi International Arbitration Centre (Amendment) Bill, 2022 were passed. The Constitution (Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes) Orders (Second Amendment) Bill, 2022 was also passed in Rajya Sabha. It shifts the Gond community from the SC to the ST list in four districts of Uttar Pradesh.
(With PTI Inputs)
