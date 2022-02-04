Parliament Updates: Owaisi to Raise Security Breach on Convoy; Oppn Walkout in RS, Notice to Adjourn LS as TN Guv Returns Bill Against NEET

Parliament LIVE Updates: A day after his convoy was attacked on his way back from Meerut, All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief and Lok Sabha MP Asaduddin Owaisi will raise the issue of a security breach in Parliament today. Owaisi will reportedly meet Om Birla, the Lok Sabha Speaker, to discuss the matter and the former’s brother Akbaruddin, too, has reached Delhi last night.

After the incident took place yesterday, AIMIM leader Imtiaz Jaleel shot a tweet, saying, “All AIMI units across the country will be registering a peaceful protest on Friday and will be submitting a memorandum to respective DM/Commissioners seeking thorough investigation into attacks on Asad Owaisi. Also seeking highest security at his public meetings in UP."

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday thanked MPs in the Upper House for “disruption-free proceedings". “After a long time, Rajya Sabha witnessed disruption-free proceedings yesterday. I was delighted to watch quality debates on the Motion of Thanks to the President. I hope this spirit will continue to prevail for the remaining part of this session," he said.

- Congress, DMK, and TMC stage walkout from Rajya Sabha following sloganeering over Tamil Nadu Governor returning the Bill exempting the state from NEET medical exam

- Congress MP Manickam Tagore gives Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha to discuss Tamil Nadu Governor returning the Bill exempting the state from NEET Medical Exam.

- On Thursday, TMC MP Mahua Moitra was told to “speak with love and not anger" by the chair in the Lok Sabha, following which, she hit out on social media against presiding officer Rama Devi, saying she is not the “moral science teacher for LS". Participating in the Motion of Thanks on the president’s address to a joint sitting of Parliament, Moitra was her fiery self as she took on the government over various issues.

Devi, interrupting her mid-sentence, which seemed to take Moitra by surprise, asked her to “speak with love" and “not to get so angry". In the House, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader seemed to have taken the disruption sportingly. She quoted poet Ramdhari Singh “Dinkar" — “the world worships tolerance, forgiveness and mercy only when the mirror of power shines behind it" — in response.

- Meanwhile, at least two Lok Sabha members lauded Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s remarks on centralisation of power under the BJP government, contending that he had accurately reflected the pulse of the people of the country. “I am of the opinion that if we have to give a thanks message or a resolution of thanks, it should be given to Rahul Gandhi. His speech yesterday was the real reflection of the pulse of the Indian people," Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) member E T Mohammad Basheer said while participating in the debate in the Lok Sabha on the Motion of Thanks on the president’s address.

- Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) member N K Premachandran said he concurred with Gandhi that India is not a kingdom, but a union of states, and accused the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of branding everyone opposing its programmes as “anti-national". “Yesterday, Rahul Gandhi spoke about the theory of union of states, nation and kingdom. I fully support the observations made by Rahul Gandhi. He made a valid point regarding centralisation of power," Premachandran said.

“For the last eight years, the democratic and secular fabric of this country has been under threat, the beauty of the Indian democracy is being destroyed, unity in diversity is being destroyed," he added. Premachandran said India is not a kingdom, but a union of states, which has to be respected

