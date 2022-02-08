Parliament LIVE Updates: PM Modi Likely to Reply to Motion of Thanks to President's Address in RS Today

Live now
Parliament LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to reply to the Motion of Thanks to the President’s Address in the Rajya Sabha today.
PM Modi and the Congress traded poetic jibes, with the PM accusing it of arrogance and the opposition party hitting back, alleging that he had turned his back on reality. Replying to the debate in the Lok Sabha on Motion of Thanks to President Ram Nath Read More
Hitting back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Congress on Monday accused him of mocking the misery of people who lost their lives and livelihood in the COVID-19 pandemic and dismissed his claims of economic gains as “propaganda”. Congress general secretary and chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala claimed a clear message has come from the House today that if people want relief from “severe unemployment, extreme inflation, falling incomes and extreme poverty”, then the BJP “will have to be defeated” in the elections.
There was a lot of “propaganda in the House today” about India being the fastest growing economy, but the fact remains that the rich have grown richer and 84 percent of households have lost their incomes, Surjewala alleged.
“Those pushing workers and their families into the whirlpool of misery due to the lockdown, instead of apologising are now questioning the ‘helping hands’,” he said after the prime minister alleged that the Congress instigated people to come out during the lockdown leading to the spread of the pandemic. “Lakhs of people lost their loved ones due to the incompetence of the government, but their pain was shamelessly laughed at in Parliament today. It will be remembered,” Surjewala said.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday termed as “false” Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s statement in Parliament about the city government asking the people to leave the national capital during the coronavirus pandemic. Replying to the debate in Lok Sabha on Motion of Thanks to President Ram Nath Kovind’s address to the Parliament, Modi accused the Delhi government of using microphones and going to residential areas telling people to leave.
Tagging a clip of Modi’s Lok Sabha address, Kejriwal called his statement “completely false”. “The Prime Minister’s statement is completely false. The country hopes that the Prime Minister will be sensitive towards those who bore the pain of the COVID-19 pandemic and those who lost their loved ones at that time. It doesn’t suit the PM to indulge in politics over the suffering of the people,” he tweeted in Hindi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his response to the debate on the Motion of Thanks on the President’s Address in the Lok Sabha Monday, cited first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru to counter the opposition’s attacks over inflation.
“The inflation was in two digits before we came to power in 2014. It was the Congress led UPA government’s time when people of this country suffered a lot due to skyrocketing prices. The Congress government has such policies that they themselve accepted that inflation couldn’t be curbed or tamed. Even the Finance Minister of the Congress government made a statement in 2011 in a very disrespectful manner that to curb this inflation, don’t expect magic,” he said.
“Just recall what our first Prime Minister Pt. Jawaharlal Nehru said from the Red Fort on inflation? When globalisation does not exist as it is today…. What he said, the Korean war affected the inflation here in India, pushing the price of essential commodities out of our hands, thus even we couldn’t control them. This was our first Prime Minister on curbing inflation. Even he said that any incident that happened in the US does affect inflation here in our country,” Modi said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday attacked the opposition Congress on the issue of startups and its “propaganda” about unemployment in post-Covid times, saying it was “making fun” of these youth entrepreneurs and “creating an environment of false fear to demoralise them”.
“Oppose us, but don’t oppose the nation, our youths, their innovation. Stop making fun of them by giving statements like start-ups will not work. Don’t discourage them. don’t create a false narrative on the economic front by using your so-called intellectuals through various international forums and reports,” he said in his response to the debate in the Lok Sabha on the Motion of Thanks on the President’s Address.
Slamming the Opposition, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, during his almost two-hour speech in the Parliament, came up with a list of achievements “the government can be proud of”.
The Prime Minister spoke about a series of initiatives the government has started to provide even the poorest section of the society a respectable life. “The people who have been living in palaces since generations, never understand what it means for a poor when he owns a house, which costs lakhs of rupees. Through PM Awas Yojana, we are making them ‘lakhpati’ (millionaire),” Modi said, taking a dig at the Opposition, and lauding the success of his government.
To achieve the objective of providing “Housing to All” by the year 2022, the government rolled out the revamped rural housing scheme, Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G) was launched on November 20, 2016 with effect from April 1, 2016.
“Woh jab din ko raat kahein, toh turant maan ja, nahi manoge toh woh din mein naqab odh lenge. Zarurat hui toh woh haqeeqat ko thoda bahut marod denge, woh maghroor hain khud ki samajh par beintiha, inhe aaina mat dikhao, woh aaine ko bhi tod denge (When they call day — night, immediately agree. If you don’t agree, they will wear a mask during the day. If need be, they will twist the reality a little bit. They are arrogant about their own understanding, don’t show them the mirror, they will break it too),” he said. Tagging the PM’s remarks, the Congress, from its official Twitter handle, hit back at him with its own rhyme.
“Tumne toh odh rakhein hain naqab, din aur raat mein, tum haqeeqat se muh mod chuke ho. Lashon par lagakar chunavi atthaas, tum sharm kabhi ki chodh chuke ho. Aaine se bhale tum kitna ghabrao, magar desh ke logon se kyu naata todh chuke ho? (You are already wearing a mask day and night, and have turned your back on reality. You have no shame left after doing politics over people’s lives. You might be scared of the mirror, but why have you broken ties with the people of the country),” the party said in its tweet.
Modi also quoted extensively from former prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru to rebut Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s criticism of his government on a range of issues. Modi quoted from Nehru’s Independence Day address and popular book ‘Discovery of India’ to counter Congress’s remarks on the government’s assertions on following constitutional duties along with constitutional rights.
Quoting Nehru’s speech from the Red Fort, Modi had said India’s first prime minister had thrown up his arms when it came to tackling inflation and blamed the unrest in Korea and developments in the US for rising prices of essential items. He said Nehru had made the remarks when globalisation was not in vogue and asserted that his government had succeeded in keeping food inflation in control despite the COVID-19 pandemic.
Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.