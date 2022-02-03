Parliament LIVE Updates: Law Minister Rijiju Demands Apology from Rahul Gandhi Over Remarks on India’s Judiciary and EC

Read more

charge against the home minister.

Speaking first from the Opposition side in the Lok Sabha during the debate on the Motion of Thanks on the President’s address, Gandhi demanded an apology from Shah while narrating how a political leader from Manipur told him that he felt insulted over allegedly being asked to take off shoes when he went to meet the home minister. It represents the idea of a Union of states versus the “idea of a king”, the former Congress chief alleged.

BJP members on Wednesday highlighted achievements of the government even as the opposition attacked the Narendra Modi dispensation, alleging failure on various counts including on price rise and unemployment. Initiating the debate on the motion of thanks to the President’s address, BJP MP Harish Dwivedi claimed 4.5 lakh youths were given jobs and Rs 36,000 crore worth farmer loans were waived in last five years Uttar Pradesh under the Yogi Adityanath government.

He also slammed the previous governments at the Centre and in Uttar Pradesh for only providing lip services rather than actually working for the welfare of the poor and backward classes. As assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and three other states will begin in about a week, Dwivedi spoke mostly about the work and development initiatives being undertaken by the central and state governments in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand in last five years.

Congress Lok Sabha member Abdul Khaleque on Wednesday rued the Assam-Mizoram border conflict issue not figuring in the President’s joint address to Parliament. Participating in the debate on the motion of thanks to the President’s address, he also said that the speech mentioned about “sabka viswas” but how would that trust develop if the government does not taken any action against people involved in spreading hate speeches.

The government is making efforts to promote research and innovation in future energy materials in general, and in aluminium ion batteries, sodium ion batteries, polymer batteries and graphene-based batteries in specific, Union minister Jitendra Singh said on Wednesday. In a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha, the Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science and Technology informed that the Department of Science and Technology (DST) is supporting development of indigenous technology for batteries, especially in the field of graphene-based batteries. The DST has also supported a project on graphene protected Si Nano-Spheres (interconnected) for developing high energy density Li-Ion battery.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections updates here.