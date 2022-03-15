Parliament LIVE Updates: Rajnath Singh's Statement on 'Accidental' Missile Fire into Pak; Jaishankar to Speak on Ukraine

Read more

Indians, including medical students, back to the country.

On the first day of the session on Monday, the opposition tried to raise the issue of lowering of interest rate on employees’ provident fund deposits. However, Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu did not permit them, saying they should first give a notice to raise the matter.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a huge round of applause amid thunderous “Modi” chants by Bharatiya Janata Party’s MPs on the first day in Lok Sabha as a token of appreciation for the PM’s leadership that led to the BJP’s thumping victory in four assembly elections.

The saffron party’s MPs welcomed PM Modi with chants of “Modi, Modi” and “Bharat Mata ki jai” as he walked into the Lower House of the Parliament with folded hands and took his seat. This comes following the party’s victory in assembly elections in Goa, Manipur, Uttarakhand, and Uttar Pradesh.

Bhagwant Mann, who is set to take oath on Wednesday as Punjab’s chief minister after a landslide AAP win, on Monday resigned as the Lok Sabha MP.

The budget session of the parliament will continue till April 9. The first half of the budget session was held between February 1 to February 11.

