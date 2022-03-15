CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#WarInUkraine#Movies#IPL2022#ICCWomen'sWorldCup#Parliament
  • Home
    • »
  • News
    • »
  • Politics
    • »
  • Parliament LIVE Updates: Rajnath Singh's Statement on 'Accidental' Missile Fire into Pak; Jaishankar to Speak on Ukraine

Live now

Auto Refresh

Parliament LIVE Updates: Rajnath Singh's Statement on 'Accidental' Missile Fire into Pak; Jaishankar to Speak on Ukraine

Parliament LIVE Updates: PM Modi had received a huge round of applause amid thunderous 'Modi' chants by BJP MPs on the first day of the House as a token of appreciation for BJP’s thumping victory in four assembly elections

News18.com | March 15, 2022, 07:18 IST
Rajnath Singh

Parliament LIVE Updates: Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will make a statement in the parliament on Tuesday regarding the “inadvertent firing of a missile” into Pakistan on March 9. The statement comes on the second day of the phase-2 of the budget session of the Parliament. Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will also brief the parliament on the Ukraine crisis that led to the evacuation of thousands of Read More

Key Events

Key Events
Mar 15, 2022 07:18 IST

BJP Parliamentary Party Meet to be Held Today

BJP Parliamentary Party meeting is scheduled to be held on Tuesday. BJP has asked all its Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha MPs to be present at the meeting.

Mar 15, 2022 07:15 IST

'Modi, Modi' Chants Reverberate in LS as BJP MPs Welcome PM After Saffron Wave Sweeps States

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a huge round of applause amid thunderous “Modi” chants by Bharatiya Janata Party’s MPs in Lok Sabha as a token of appreciation for the PM’s leadership that led to the BJP’s thumping victory in four assembly elections. The saffron party’s MPs welcomed PM Modi with chants of “Modi, Modi” and “Bharat Mata ki jai” as he walked into the Lower House of the Parliament with folded hands and took his seat. This comes following the party’s victory in assembly elections in Goa, Manipur, Uttarakhand, and Uttar Pradesh.

Mar 15, 2022 07:10 IST

Rajnath Singh and Jaishankar to Speak in Parliament on Missile Fire, Ukraine

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will make a statement on ‘Inadvertent firing of missile’, in Lok Sabha on Tuesday. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will make a statement on the situation in Ukraine at 2:30 pm today.

Read more

Indians, including medical students, back to the country.

On the first day of the session on Monday, the opposition tried to raise the issue of lowering of interest rate on employees’ provident fund deposits. However, Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu did not permit them, saying they should first give a notice to raise the matter.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a huge round of applause amid thunderous “Modi” chants by Bharatiya Janata Party’s MPs on the first day in Lok Sabha as a token of appreciation for the PM’s leadership that led to the BJP’s thumping victory in four assembly elections.

The saffron party’s MPs welcomed PM Modi with chants of “Modi, Modi” and “Bharat Mata ki jai” as he walked into the Lower House of the Parliament with folded hands and took his seat. This comes following the party’s victory in assembly elections in Goa, Manipur, Uttarakhand, and Uttar Pradesh.

Bhagwant Mann, who is set to take oath on Wednesday as Punjab’s chief minister after a landslide AAP win, on Monday resigned as the Lok Sabha MP.

The budget session of the parliament will continue till April 9. The first half of the budget session was held between February 1 to February 11.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.

More News

TAGS