Read more

electronics.

Outlining the details of the scheme, he said the Rs 76,000 crore programme has been approved for the development of semiconductors and display manufacturing ecosystem. The scheme is expected to usher in a new era in electronics manufacturing by providing a globally competitive incentive package to companies in semiconductors and display manufacturing as well as design. It will strengthen India’s technological prowess in these areas of strategic importance and economic self-reliance.

“Today’s Cabinet decision on semi-conductors will encourage research and innovation in the sector. It will also boost manufacturing and thus strengthen the dream of an Aatmanirbhar Bharat,” tweeted Modi.

The Cabinet also passed a proposal to raise the legal age of marriage for women from 18 to 21 years — the same as men. The Indian Express learnt from sources that following the Cabinet’s approval, the government will introduce an amendment to the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006, and consequently bring amendments to the Special Marriage Act and personal laws such as the Hindu Marriage Act, 1955.

The clearance was based on recommendations by Centre’s task force headed by Jaya Jaitly constituted to examine “matters pertaining to age of motherhood, imperatives of lowering MMR (Maternal Mortality Rate), improvement of nutritional levels and related issues”. Jaitly was quoted by The Indian Express as saying that the reasoning behind the recommendation was not population control, but for the empowerment of women.

The Congress on Wednesday issued a whip to its Rajya Sabha members to be present in the House on Thursday. “Very important issues will be taken up for discussion in the Rajya Sabha tomorrow,” party chief whip Jairam Ramesh said. “All members of the Congress party in the Rajya Sabha are requested to kindly remain present in the House from 11 am onwards till the adjournment of the House,” he said. The Congress and several other opposition parties have been unitedly demanding that the suspension of the 12 MPs be revoked, but the government is insisting that they first apologise in the House.

A BJP MP on Wednesday dubbed the opposition members protesting in Rajya Sabha as “Omicrons”, alleging they were a threat to democracy, and asked them to get the “Modi vaccine” for protection against the new coronavirus variant. Participating in a short-duration discussion on the situation arising out of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus in the Upper House of Parliament, BJP MP Shiv Pratap Shukla alleged that the opposition members were running away from the debate as they did not want to recognise the efforts of the government in controlling the virus and only wanted to disturb the House.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.