Parliament LIVE Updates: The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a Rs 76,000 crore policy boost for semiconductor and display manufacturing ecosystem in the country in a bid to position India as a global hub for hi-tech production. Announcing the decision of the Cabinet, IT and Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw observed that electronics plays an important role in everyday life, and semiconductor chips forms a crucial part of Read More
MoS Home must resign on moral grounds, the govt's acceptance or unacceptance (of the resignation) is a different issue. SIT's 'conspiracy' probe is a huge statement. Don't know how many farmers' deaths were pre-planned, but at least one case came out: SP MP Jaya Bachchan in Delhi pic.twitter.com/XQFfvYh8rZ
— ANI (@ANI) December 15, 2021
The Cabinet passed a proposal to raise the legal age of marriage for women from 18 to 21 years — the same as men The Indian Express learnt from sources that following the Cabinet’s approval, the government will introduce an amendment to the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006, and consequently bring amendments to the Special Marriage Act and personal laws such as the Hindu Marriage Act, 1955.
The Gross Expenditure on R&D (GERD), in absolute terms, has increased by three times during the last 10 years, the Parliament was told on Wednesday. “The government has been making concerted efforts to enhance the GERD as a percentage of GDP. It has allowed corporate sector to make R&D investments under the provision of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR),” Science & Technology Minister Dr Jitendra Singh told the Lok Sabha in a written reply.
The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved central funding of 90 per cent of water component for two hydro projects – the Renukaji Dam Project (Himachal Pradesh) and Lakhwar Multipurpose Project (Uttarakhand). “Among other benefits, the decision will help Yamuna have a defined e-flow,” Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat told a media briefing after the cabinet meeting, describing it as a permanent solution to the problem of pollution in Yamuna. Environmental activists, however, have criticised the government move.
Responding to Union Minister Piyush Goyal’s statement that as the matter is pending before the the Supreme Court, there can be no discussion in the Parliament, Gandhi said: “This statement holds no logic. Whatever issue you want to discuss in Parliament, you are free to do it.”
“When I went to Lakhimpur Kheri, I had promised the families of the deceased victims that no matter what happens, we will provide them justice by pressuring the Union government. So justice will not be done without pressure and struggle. Like the Congress had said from the start that the three ‘black laws’ (farm laws) will have to be repealed, were eventually withdrawn. Similarly I am saying that the MoS Home has to resign and we will put pressure on the government until he goes to jail. Whether it takes 5, 10 or 15 years, we will not leave the Minister till he is sent to jail,” Gandhi added.
The Congress on Wednesday issued a whip to its Rajya Sabha members to be present in the House on Thursday. "Very important issues will be taken up for discussion in the Rajya Sabha tomorrow," party chief whip Jairam Ramesh said.
Outlining the details of the scheme, he said the Rs 76,000 crore programme has been approved for the development of semiconductors and display manufacturing ecosystem. The scheme is expected to usher in a new era in electronics manufacturing by providing a globally competitive incentive package to companies in semiconductors and display manufacturing as well as design. It will strengthen India’s technological prowess in these areas of strategic importance and economic self-reliance.
“Today’s Cabinet decision on semi-conductors will encourage research and innovation in the sector. It will also boost manufacturing and thus strengthen the dream of an Aatmanirbhar Bharat,” tweeted Modi.
The clearance was based on recommendations by Centre’s task force headed by Jaya Jaitly constituted to examine “matters pertaining to age of motherhood, imperatives of lowering MMR (Maternal Mortality Rate), improvement of nutritional levels and related issues”. Jaitly was quoted by The Indian Express as saying that the reasoning behind the recommendation was not population control, but for the empowerment of women.
The Congress on Wednesday issued a whip to its Rajya Sabha members to be present in the House on Thursday. “Very important issues will be taken up for discussion in the Rajya Sabha tomorrow,” party chief whip Jairam Ramesh said. “All members of the Congress party in the Rajya Sabha are requested to kindly remain present in the House from 11 am onwards till the adjournment of the House,” he said. The Congress and several other opposition parties have been unitedly demanding that the suspension of the 12 MPs be revoked, but the government is insisting that they first apologise in the House.
A BJP MP on Wednesday dubbed the opposition members protesting in Rajya Sabha as “Omicrons”, alleging they were a threat to democracy, and asked them to get the “Modi vaccine” for protection against the new coronavirus variant. Participating in a short-duration discussion on the situation arising out of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus in the Upper House of Parliament, BJP MP Shiv Pratap Shukla alleged that the opposition members were running away from the debate as they did not want to recognise the efforts of the government in controlling the virus and only wanted to disturb the House.
