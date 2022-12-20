Parliament LIVE Updates: Cong MPs Move Notices in LS Over LAC Issue; BJP Parliamentary Party Meeting To Start Shortly

A delegation of Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MPs on Monday met Union Minister Piyush Goyal in New Delhi and demanded early release of pending food subsidy dues of Rs 14,292.51 crore.

The delegation of BJD members of both the houses of Parliament has also demanded release Rs 6,187 crore towards the additional interest borne by the Odisha State Civil Supplies Corporation (OSCSC) till November 2022 due to the delay in release and short-release of subsidy by the Central government.

Out of the total dues, Rs 11,689.21 crore pending towards provisional food subsidy and Rs 2,603.30 crore towards advance subsidy, the MPs said in their memorandum submitted to Goyal.