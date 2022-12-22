Parliament LIVE Updates: Another Stormy Day Expected Over LAC Issue, Covid Protocol for 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' Likely to be in Focus too

Read more

The Winter Session, which began on December 7, has been mostly chaotic, witnessing frequent adjournments amid heated exchanges between the treasury and Opposition benches over the tension on the India-China border. The session is likely to conclude on Friday, a week ahead of schedule, in view of upcoming Christmas and New Year festivities.

On Wednesday, leaders of various opposition parties staged a protest near the statue of Mahatma Gandhi in the Parliament complex to demand a discussion on the border tensions between India and China. The protest was led by Congress leader Sonia Gandhi. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and party leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, among others, took part in the protest. MPs of around 12 other opposition parties including CPI, CPI-M, RJD, JDU, Shiv Sena, DMK and NCP also joined the protest and raised slogans against the government.

They said the government will have to answer questions in Parliament on transgressions by China and demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi break his silence on the issue. Opposition parties have been demanding a discussion on the India-China border tensions and the latest Chinese transgressions since the Winter Session started on December 7.

Meanwhile, amid chaos, Lok Sabha had a discussion on the issue of the drug menace in the country, which witnesses a heated exchange between Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi. Shah took a swipe at the opposition-ruled states of West Bengal and Punjab while seeking cooperation from all states to combat drug trafficking. He said that when central forces are sent to help states, they complain that it is an attack on federalism and that their jurisdiction is being violated.

The House also passed the bill moved by Union Tribal Minister Arjun Munda to amend the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order, 1950 to modify the list of Scheduled Tribes in the State of Chhattisgarh after discussion.

In Rajya Sabha, The Maritime Anti-Piracy Bill, 2022, was passed after a detailed discussion and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar’s reply. The Upper House also nominated 10 members to the joint committee of Parliament to examine the Multi-State Cooperative Societies (Amendment) Bill, 2022.

The Lok Sabha Tuesday referred the Bill to the committee. Cooperation Minister Amit Shah had said 21 members of the joint panel will be from the Lok Sabha and 10 from the Rajya Sabha. The bill also seeks to strengthen governance, reform the electoral process, improve the monitoring mechanism, and ensure ease of doing business in multi-state co-operative societies.

