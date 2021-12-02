Parliament LIVE Updates: Houses to Assemble for 4th Day as Oppn Continues to Protest for Revocation of Suspension of MPs

Read more

Parliament LIVE Updates: Both the houses of the Parliament are set to assemble for the fourth day on Thursday as Opposition parties continue to protest against the suspension of 12 of their Rajya Sabha MPs over “unruly behaviour” MPs. They have been staging a sit-in in front of the Mahatma Gandhi statue inside the Parliament complex.

Meanwhile, the Union government on Wednesday told Parliament that it has no data on farmers who died during the year-long protests against the three farm laws repealed on November 29. In a written reply to Opposition’s questions in Rajya Sabha, Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar said the government did not have any record of farmers who died during the protests and therefore there was “no question for compensation to their families”.

On the other hand, Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai informed the Upper House that the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), which compiles data from states and Union territories, does not report cases of “hurt to farmers due to attack on farmers’ protests” separately.

“In its report ‘Crime in India 2020′ reported 5,78,641 cases of hurt, but it did not report cases of ‘hurt to farmers due to attack on farmers’ protests separately’, he said.

Rai was responding to a question, which among other details, also sought to know whether it is fact that attacks on farmers’ protests by administration as well as the public have increased during recent times in the country. “Police and public order are state subjects as per the seventh schedule of the Constitution of India. The responsibility of maintaining law and order, including safety and security of farmers, rests primarily with the respective state governments,” he said.

