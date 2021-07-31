Oppn May Move No Confidence Motion Against Rajya Sabha Chairman Next Week: Sources

Two weeks have already passed and Parliament is unable to function properly due to Opposition’s demand to discuss Pegasus snooping list, farm laws and other issues. If sources in the Opposition are to be believed, their leaders may bring in no confidence motion next week against Rajya Sabha chairman Venkaiah Naidu.

The move will be initiated by TMC, DMK, Congress and others will join, sources said. In the the monsoon session, which began on July 19, Opposition claimed that they had given notice everyday seeking government’s statement on Pegasus, vaccine and other issues, but the Centre “has not paid heed".

Derek O’Brien has stated that the central government is not allowing Parliament to run. It’s not about how many times they are calling Opposition, it’s important what will be the content of Parliament, the TMC MP said. Mamata Banerjee’s another lawmaker Shantanu Sen MP got suspended in this row.

On the other hand, the ruling BJP is stating that Opposition is not allowing Parliament to run. The tussle is on and in this case if no confidence motion against chairman is brought, then it is clear that it will be a stormy session next week too.

