Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE Updates: Cong to Raise Issue of ‘Political Vendetta’ Against Oppn; Govt Ready for Price Rise Debate, Says Minister Joshi

Congress MPs will on Thursday raise the issue of “political vendetta on opposition parties leaders” in both the Houses of Parliament, along with GST on essential commodities and other issues. Following continued protests and sloganeering by Opposition parties over price rise and the increase in GST rates, both houses adjourned early on Wednesday and will meet at 11 a.m. on Thursday.

Opposition parties in both the houses of Parliament held a joint protest against price rise and increase in GST rates of essential commodities at 10 am on Wednesday in front of the Gandhi statue at Parliament House complex.

Meanwhile, the Rajya Sabha was informed through a written reply that not a single Kashmiri Pandit has left the Kashmir valley ever since the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019. Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai also said that as many as 118 civilians, including five Kashmiri Pandits and 16 other Hindus and Sikhs, were killed in Jammu and Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370. No Kashmiri Pandit has reportedly migrated from the valley since August 2019, he said in a written reply to a question.

Here are updates from Parliament monsoon session:

• “I will firmly clarify that Government is ready for discussion,” Union Minister Pralhad Joshi told reporters on Wednesday.

Congress has said that they are demanding a debate in Parliament on the issue of price rise but the government is not agreeing. I will firmly clarify that Government is ready for discussion: Union minister Pralhad Joshi pic.twitter.com/T5GgHdnr8h — ANI (@ANI) July 20, 2022



• The central government has approved construction of 6,000 transit accommodations for Kashmiri migrant employees working in the Valley under a special package of the prime minister, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Wednesday. Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai also said the government has acquired state land (including Khalsa Sarkar, Kahchrie, Shamilat, etc.,) measuring 2,359.45 hectares for various public purposes such as roads, railways, schools, playgrounds, parks, border fencing and industrial estates during 2019-20, 2020-21 and 2021-2022 (up to June 2022).

• Question Hour went on for about 15 minutes but as the din continued, the proceedings were adjourned till 2 pm. Since the start of the Monsoon Session on July 18, Question Hour has been disrupted due to Opposition protests.

• Speaker Om Birla told the protesting members that they will be given the opportunity to raise the issues during Zero Hour and urged them to put across their views through discussions instead of shouting slogans in the House.

• Apart from displaying placards and shouting slogans, some members carried packets of milk, butter milk, butter and curd in an apparent effort to register their disapproval of the decision to levy GST on certain daily use items.

• Opposition members, including from the Congress, DMK, TRS and Left parties, trooped into the Well soon after the House met for the day, seeking to raise the issue of rising prices.

