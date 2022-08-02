Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE Updates: Day After Cong’s Walkout, RS to Debate Price Hike Today; Mahua Moitra ‘Hides’ Louis Vuitton Bag

Read more

members from bringing any “exhibits” to the House.

Four Congress members — Manickam Tagore, Ramya Haridas, T N Prathapan and S Jothimani were suspended last Monday from LS for the rest of the monsoon session for carrying placards and raising slogans inside the House.

The monsoon session of Parliament has seen scant business since it began on July 18 as the House remained deadlocked over protests by the opposition which insisted on taking up discussion on price rise and other issues.

Members of Congress and DMK on Monday walked out of Lok Sabha, expressing dissatisfaction over the reply of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to a debate on price rise. In the middle of Sitharaman’s reply, Congress members walked out of the House. After a few minutes, DMK members also walked out as a mark of protest.

Later talking to reporters outside the Parliament House, Congress member Manish Tewari, who initiated the debate, said that as per the government, “no inflation exists like no one killed Jessica. Everything is hunky-dory, that is your (government) response to the concerns raised by the Opposition”. He also said the minister’s response was arrogant.

Raising the issue of high LPG cost during the debate on price rise in Lok Sabha, TMC member Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar on Monday bit into a raw brinjal she had brought with her and said she wonders whether the government wants “us to eat raw” vegetables.

As opposition members questioned the seriousness of the government in addressing the problem of inflation, Dastidar said those who got a cylinder under Ujjwala scheme don’t have the money for a refill.

Members in the Lok Sabha participated in the debate on price rise while the Rajya Sabha will deliberate on the issue on Tuesday.

