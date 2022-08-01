Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE Updates: House Braces for Fresh Standoff as LS to Discuss Price Rise; Cong Calls Meet of its MPs at 10:30am

Live now
Parliament LIVE Updates: After two weeks of stormy sessions, the Parliament is set to witness another round of standoff between the Centre and the opposition parties as a discussion of price rise is scheduled to be taken up in the Lok Sabha on Monday and in the Rajya Sabha the next day.
The Opposition is likely to demand a discussion on the Agnipath defence recruitment scheme in Parliament this week after the debate Read More
The Congress party has called a meeting of its Lok Sabha MPs at 10:30 am. The party is expected to demand discussion on Agnipath today in the Parliament.
A parliamentary panel has reviewed Goa’s uniform civil code and some of its members feel that there are some peculiar and outdated provisions related to matrimony in it, sources said on Sunday. The Goa Civil Code, a set of civil laws that governs all residents of the coastal state irrespective of their religion and ethnicity, has come under focus amid a call for the implementation of a uniform civil code (UCC) across the country.
The Trinamool Congress has submitted notices seeking a debate in both Houses of Parliament on the issue of crimes against women, as it targeted the government days after a BJP MLA in Gujarat was accused of rape. TMC Lok Sabha members Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar and Dola Sen and Rajya Sabha MP Mausam Noor have submitted the notices for a discussion on Monday on the “need for prevention of crimes against women” in light of “latest reported incidents”. Sources said the Congress, which came under attack from the BJP over its leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury’s alleged “sexist” remark against the President, will also move similar notices soon.
The opposition is likely to protest in the parliament on two new developments- the allegation of rape against a Gujarat minister and three Congress MLAs from Jharkhand caught with cash in Kolkata. The opposition protests might trigger a fresh round of uproar in the house for the third week. The opposition parties including the Congress and Trinamool Congress will take up the Gujarat issue in the Rajya Sabha today. “We have decided that our woman MPs will raise the issue. Trinamool’s Dola Sen and Mausam Noor will serve notice under Rule 267 of the House for discussion on the rape allegation against a Gujarat minister. The Congress too, is likely to field its women MPs to raise the issue,” an opposition leader reportedly said.
The Congress on Sunday asserted it will fight from the streets to Parliament to ensure the guarantee of minimum support price for farmers and firmly oppose the “anti-people policies” of the government. The assertion was made by the party after a two-day meeting of the office-bearers of the All India Kisan Congress whose newly-appointed chief Sukhpal Singh Khaira said he will undertake a nationwide tour to know the problems of farmers and labourers, and support them.
The productivity of Rajya Sabha fell to 16.49 per cent during the second week of Monsoon session from 26.90 per cent during the first, with the House witnessing repeated interruptions, adjournments, and also suspension of 23 Opposition members. Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu has expressed disappointment saying ”obstruction is destruction of parliamentary democracy”. During the 10 sittings so far, the Rajya Sabha functioned for 11 hours 8 minutes out of the scheduled 51 hours 35 minutes, losing 40 hours 45 minutes due to disruptions and forced disruptions
With barely 10 working days remaining before the Monsoon Session gets over on August 12, it is unlikely the parties would be able to extract a debate on the new armed forces recruitment scheme in either House.
“We will definitely raise the issue in Parliament, however, there is very little time to force a discussion on it as the session is ending on August 12 and in between there is a weekend, the vice presidential election as well as the farewell for (outgoing vice president) Venkaiah Naidu,” said an opposition leader. Also, some leaders said the parties have also different stands on the issue with those based in northern region demanding a complete withdrawal of the scheme, while some like the TMC asking that state governments be freed of the liability to provide jobs for the Agniveers.
Congress leaders such as Rajya Sabha MP from Haryana Deepender Singh Hooda has demanded a complete rollback. Sources said the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD), Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Samajwadi Party and the Congress have already filed notices demanding a discussion on Agnipath in both Houses. Three three notices are likely to be filed on Monday. Opposition leaders have indicated the government has conveyed to them informally they have no plans of accommodating their request on Agnipath as the matter is sub-judice. The government has also listed two bills — The Central Universities(Amendment) Bill, 2022 to be introduced and the The Wild Life (Protection) Amendment Bill, 2021 to be passed in the Lok Sabha.
In the Rajya Sabha too two Bills will come up for consideration and passing on Monday — the Weapons of Mass Destruction and their Delivery Systems (Prohibition of Unlawful Activities) Act, 2005; and a Bill to provide for the national measures for protecting the Antarctic environment and dependent and associated ecosystems and to give effect to the Antarctic Treaty, the Convention on the Conservation of Antarctic Marine Living Resources and to the Protocol on Environmental Protection to the Antarctic Treaty. Both these Bills have been passed by the Lok Sabha.
