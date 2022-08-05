Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE Updates: Amid Oppn Uproar over 'ED Action', Kharge Summoned to Herald House; Proceedings to Resume at 11 AM

Leader of Opposition and Congress Leader Mallikarjun Kharge was summoned by the ED to Herald House on Thursday even as House proceedings took place.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh raised the issue of summoning of Kharge by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), saying he was called by the probe agency when Parliament is in session and he left around 12:20 pm and presented himself. ‘This is Modishahi reaching new lows,’ Ramesh tweeted.