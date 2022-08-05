Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE Updates: Amid Oppn Uproar over 'ED Action', Kharge Summoned to Herald House; Proceedings to Resume at 11 AM

Live now
Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE Updates: The Lok Sabha session on Thursday was adjourned amid sloganeering by Congress members against the alleged misuse of the Enforcement Directorate by the government. As soon as the House met at 2 pm, papers were laid on the table and two resolutions adopted amid continued sloganeering by Congress members. Earlier in the day, Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 2 pm as soon as Read More
BJP MP Harnath Singh Yadav gives Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over the need to conduct proceedings of Supreme Court in Hindi and that of the High court in regional languages.
AAP MP Raghav Chadha to introduce a Private Member’s Bill in Rajya Sabha today to make MSP a legal guarantee.
A parliamentary standing committee on Thursday recommended that the government should reconsider spending on advertisements under the ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’ scheme and focus on planned expenditure allocation for sectoral interventions in education and health. The panel noted that out of a total of Rs. 446.72 crore released during 2016-2019 for the government’s flagship scheme, 78.91 per cent was spent only on media advocacy.
The government does not interfere in the internal affairs of the Press Club of India as it is a non-government body, Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur told Rajya Sabha Thursday. He was responding to a question by Congress member from Gujarat Naranbhai J Rathwa who had sought to know if it is a “fact that the Press Club of India on Raisina Road in Delhi was enrolling members at an exorbitant membership charge of Rs 1.5 lakh and above”.
Over 71 thousand cases are pending with the Supreme Court, out which over 10,000 are awaiting disposal for over a decade, Rajya Sabha was informed on Thursday. In a written reply, Law Minister Kiren Rijiju said 71,411 cases as of August 2 were pending before the top court, which included over 56,000 civil matters and over 15,000 criminal matters.
The country has more than 21 crore two-wheelers and over 7 crore four-wheelers registered, Parliament was informed on Thursday in a written reply to to the Lok Sabha by Road Transport and Highways minister Nitin Gadkari.
Leader of Opposition and Congress Leader Mallikarjun Kharge was summoned by the ED to Herald House on Thursday even as House proceedings took place.
Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh raised the issue of summoning of Kharge by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), saying he was called by the probe agency when Parliament is in session and he left around 12:20 pm and presented himself. ‘This is Modishahi reaching new lows,’ Ramesh tweeted.
As soon as the House met at 2 pm, papers were laid on the table and two resolutions adopted amid continued sloganeering by Congress members.
Kirit Solanki, who was in the chair, requested the protesting members to go back to their seats and allow the House to function after which he adjourned the proceedings for the day. Earlier in the day, Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 2 pm as soon as Congress members displayed placards to protest against ED actions and price rise.
The Congress raised the issue of ED action and police gherao of its party office and the residences of Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, with leader of opposition Mallikarjun Kharge saying in the Rajya Sabha that he has been summoned by the ED at a time when Parliament is in session. Leader of the House Piyush Goyal, however, claimed that the government does not interfere in the functioning of law enforcement agencies and said Congress leaders should face the law, not run away from it and allow Parliament to function.
The Family Courts (Amendment) Bill seeks to insert a provision in sub-section 3 of section 1 to provide for the establishment of family courts in Himachal Pradesh with effect from February 15, 2019, and in Nagaland with effect from September 12, 2008.
Slogans “EDshahi band karo [Stop misuse of ED]” have been raised by the Opposition in Lok Sabha.
Leader of Opposition and Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge was summoned by the ED to Herald House while the Parliament was in session. Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh raised the issue of summoning of Kharge by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), saying he was called by the probe agency when Parliament is in session and he left around 12:20 pm and presented himself. ‘This is Modishahi reaching new lows,’ Ramesh tweeted.
Rajya Sabha passed the Family Courts (Amendment) Bill, 2022, by a voice vote amid sloganeering by the opposition, led by Congress members who alleged misuse of the Enforcement Directorate by the government. Lok Sabha had passed the bill last week.
