Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE Updates: Manual Scavenging Caused No Deaths Though 309 Died While Cleaning Sewers in Last 5 Yrs, Says Athawale

Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE Updates: Responding to a question in Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale said according to reports of the state governments, no person is working as a manual scavenger i.e. carrying of human excreta from insanitary latrines, anymore. Although no deaths have been reported due to manual scavenging, 309 people died while cleaning sewers and septic tanks in the last five years, he told the parliament. “There are certain claims from some voluntary agencies that there are still some people working as manual scavengers. However they could not substantiate these claims," he said. “Although no deaths have been reported from manual scavenging, 309 deaths have been reported during the last five years of people who undertook hazardous cleaning of sewers and septic tanks," Athawale added.

The current Parliament session, first since the devastating second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, began on July 19. The opposition, which was already geared up to target the government over the contentious farm reform laws and the handling of coronavirus crisis, decided to disrupt the House proceedings after the Pegasus issue came to light.

Here are the latest updates from parliament:

The Monsoon Session of Parliament is likely to end on August 11, two days before schedule, amid the ongoing logjam between the treasury and opposition benches over the Pegasus spyware issue, a report said on August 10. Sources said the Parliament is “expected to be adjourned sine die tomorrow". No statement, however, was issued by the Parliamentary Affairs Ministry.

The Constitution 127th Amendment Bill, 2021, which seeks to restore the states’ power to make their own OBC lists, has been passed in the Lok Sabha with 385 members voting in support and no member opposing it.

The opposition parties decided to “cooperate" with the government in passing the bill and suspend their protest in the House for the bill to be passed. The opposition parties have been protesting and forcing adjournments since the beginning of the monsoon session over their demand for a probe into allegations of surveillance through Pegasus spyware and repeal of farm laws.

It’s a historic Bill. This is another achievement under PM’s leadership. This’ll be written in golden letters. Such an issue required the support of all oppn parties, said Ajay Bhatt, MoS, Defence, on LS passing Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty Seventh Amendment) Bill 2021

Earlier, in a written reply to the Lok Sabha, Union minister Nityanand Rai stated that the government has not taken any decision to prepare the National Register of Indian Citizens (NRIC) at national level

Opposition MPs created ruckus, raised slogans of ‘Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan’, demanding withdrawal of the three farm laws, in Rajya Sabha on Tuesday

During the BJP Parliamentary meet on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi suggested that more MPs encourage participation in sports activities across the country. Modi also urged members to take note of the nationwide malnutrition and promote the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana.

The Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha passed three bills each on Monday. In the Rajya Sabha, a motion to refer bills to select committees was defeated as some members of the Opposition staged a walk out over the last time inclusion, insisting it gives them very little time to prepare.

The government agreed to one of the key demands put forth by the Opposition this session, to debate farm laws.

