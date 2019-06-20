‘Parliament Not for Slogans’: Speaker Om Birla Says He Won’t Allow Religious Chants in House

New Delhi: Newly-elected Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has said that he will not allow a repeat of the shouting of religious slogans or heckling in the House, as witnessed during the swearing-in of some opposition MPs on Tuesday.

“I don’t think Parliament is the place for sloganeering, for showing placards, or for coming to the well,” he was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times on Thursday. “There is a road for that where they can go and demonstrate. Whatever people want to say here, whatever allegations they have, however they want to attack the government they can, but they can’t come to the gallery and do all this.”

Asked if he could give assurance that heckling will not be repeated, the Speaker said, “I don’t know if it will happen again but we will try to run Parliament by the rules,’’ he said. “Jai Shri Ram slogans, Jai Bharat, Vande Mataram, I said this was an old issue,” Birla said. “During a debate, it is different. Every time there are different circumstances. What are the circumstances is decided by the person sitting in the speaker’s chair.”

On Tuesday, several members took oath amid an intense slogan-shouting contest between treasury and opposition benches.

While ‘Jai Sri Ram’ and ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ were heard intermittently during the day, the pitch for ‘mandir wahin banayenge’, a reference to the demand of a Ram Temple in Ayodhya, were raised after Unnao BJP leader Sakshi Maharaj’s swearing-in. Maharaj took oath in Sanskrit and concluded with ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ and ‘Jai Sri Ram’ slogans.

Hyderabad MP-elect Asaduddin Owaisi, too, walked down the staircase of the House to take oath amid chants of 'Jai Shri Ram' and Vande Mataram'. He could be seen raising his hands and gesturing the lawmakers to continue the slogans. As soon as he ended the oath with three chants, a few MPs yelled ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’.

He later told ANI, “It is good that they remember such things when they see me, I hope they will also remember the Constitution and the deaths of children in Muzaffarpur.”

Birla, a two-time BJP MP from Rajasthan's Kota district, has been unanimously elected as the new Lok Sabha Speaker after opposition parties supported his candidature.