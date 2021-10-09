Shashi Tharoor Retains IT Post, RS Prasad in Finance, Sushil Modi To Head Law

The Department Related Parliamentary Standing Committees for both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were reconstituted on Saturday in which heads of some panels were changed while others remained the same. Sushil Kumar Modi, the former deputy chief minister of Bihar, was elected to the Rajya Sabha and will be chairman of the Committee on Personnel, Public Grievances, Law, and Justice.

Despite a bitter slugfest with the BJP over the IT Committee decisions, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor will continue to be the chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Information Technology.

Former CJI Ranjan Gogoi, who was earlier in the External Affairs Committee, has been shifted to the Committee on Information Technology. Jawahar Sircar, the former CEO of Prasar Bharti, will be a member of the IT panel.

BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad has got the Finance Committee, while Committee for Law and Justice has been given to party leader Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’. Another BJP leader and former union minister Prakash Javadekar has become the member of the External Affairs Committee.

The duties of three Rajya Sabha members from Shiv Sena have been changed as Sanjay Raut has been moved from Defence to External Affairs, Priyanka Chaturvedi from Commerce to Transport Committee, and Anil Desai from Coal and Steel to Commerce.

DMK leader Kanimozhi Somu, who was recently elected to the Rajya Sabha, has been appointed to the Committee for Health and Family Welfare.

Rajya Sabha MP from TMC Derek O’Brien has been shifted from the Transport Committee to the Home Affairs panel. Senior advocate and Rajya Sabha MP of Congress Abhishek Manu Singhvi has also been put in the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs where his party colleague Anand Sharma continues to be the chairman.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and NCP chief Sharad Pawar will continue to stay in the Committee of Defence.

Nominated Rajya Sabha MP Mary Kom has been given the Committee of Urban Development. Sushmita Dev, the newly appointed Rajya Sabha MP from the Trinamool Congress, has been given the Committee for Education.

As far as the changes in the Rajya Sabha are concerned, sources told CNN-News18 that it has been done with keeping factors such as attendance of members and the seriousness with which they take part in the committee in mind. A total of 50 changes have been made to the members of standing committees in the Rajya Sabha including 28 members with poor attendance and out of those 28 members it was close to 12 who had zero attendance in committees.

