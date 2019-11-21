Parliament Parleys: During Pollution Debate, Why Hema Malini Talked About Monkeys and Samosas

Monkey Menace: A debate on the pollution crisis in large parts of north India veered to a discussion on the monkey menace. MP from Mathura, Hema Malini, who till Wednesday was giving strange excuses for skipping a parliamentary meeting on air quality issues, was the one to steer the discussion to the “terror” of the simians.

Malini said that as the natural habitat of monkeys have been encroached upon in Mathura and Vrindavan, they now have become a menace and have even attacked and killed people. She also complained that monkeys have changed their food habits and instead of fruits, they want samosas.

Supporting her on the issue was Chirag Paswan, who spoke about monkey menace in Lutyen’s Delhi. Sudip Bandyopadhyay of the TMC also agreed. The Parliament itself has faced money menace and many precautions and measures have been taken to ensure monkeys stay away from our MPs.

Gate Change: After having entered the Parliament like any other MP from Gate 1 of the building after the removal of her SPG security cover, Congress president Sonia Gandhi now has been given permission to enter from Gate 6, which till now was reserved for very leaders, like former PM Dr Manmohan Singh.

Sources in the government, however, insist that both Sonia as well as Rahul Gandhi were allowed to go through Gate 6 earlier too in case of special circumstances, but they entered through Gate 1 only so they could make it an issue.

Running Scared: So scared were the MPs from the national about facing flak for not attending the debate on pollution that most of them turned up early to make it a point to convey that they would be very much present in the House when the issue is taken up.

In fact, one MP put out that he would take a break for 15 minutes to brief the media on an important issue during the debate so that no one presumes that he is absent. BJP’s Vijay Goel was among the first to arrive in parliament on a cycle with a mask on his face.

