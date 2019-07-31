Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Parliament Session Likely to be Extended by Few Days as Govt Introduces Record Number of Bills

The current session, which was to end on July 27, has already been extended by two weeks, while the Opposition has accused the government of rushing through bills.

News18.com

Updated:July 31, 2019, 11:32 PM IST
Parliament Session Likely to be Extended by Few Days as Govt Introduces Record Number of Bills
File photo of the Parliament building. (AP image)
New Delhi: The current session of the Parliament may be extended by a couple of days if the business of the government is not disposed of till August 9, when both Houses are slated to be adjourned sine die.

At the BJP’s parliamentary meeting on Tuesday, a senior minister indicated the government’s intent to ensure the passage of key legislation listed in the current session itself even if the House has to be called for “a few more days”.

Apart from the general budget, the government also sought to get legislative clearance for statutes that were long-pending for the want of a majority in the Rajya Sabha. This includes a bill to criminalise instant triple talaaq, which was passed by the Upper House on Tuesday.

The government managed to muster numbers through abstentions and walkouts by some allies as well as some opposition parties.

The current session, which was to end on July 27, has already been extended by two weeks, while the Opposition has accused the government of rushing through bills.

“Not enough time was given to us to even issue whip on the Triple Talaq Bill,” said Anand Sharma, Congress deputy leader in the Rajya Sabha, when asked about the five Congress MPs who were not present during voting on the legislation on Tuesday. The opposition’s motion to send the Triple Talaq Bill to a select committee of Parliament for a larger discussion with stakeholders was defeated in the Upper House.

The government till last weekend had introduced more than two dozen bills in the Parliament, a record of sorts for the Budget and first session of Lok Sabha in the last 15 years. Despite not having a majority of its own in the other House, it has been able to get the parliamentary nod on most of these legislation.

