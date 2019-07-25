Take the pledge to vote

Parliament Session to be Extended by Eight Days Till August 7 to Accommodate Pending Bills

The session began on June 17 and was scheduled to end on July 26. Union Minister Prakash Javadekar had said the Opposition has always demanded that Parliament should meet for more number of days.

PTI

July 25, 2019
Parliament House (Reuters)
New Delhi: The government has decided to extend the Parliament session till August 7, official sources said on Thursday.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs here, the sources said.

The government had indicated on Wednesday that the ongoing Parliament session could be extended.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar had said the Opposition has always demanded that Parliament should meet for more number of days. "Now we are doing it," he said.

The session, which began on June 17, was scheduled to end on July 26.

