English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Parliament Session to be Extended by Eight Days Till August 7 to Accommodate Pending Bills
The session began on June 17 and was scheduled to end on July 26. Union Minister Prakash Javadekar had said the Opposition has always demanded that Parliament should meet for more number of days.
Parliament House (Reuters)
Loading...
New Delhi: The government has decided to extend the Parliament session till August 7, official sources said on Thursday.
The decision was taken at a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs here, the sources said.
The government had indicated on Wednesday that the ongoing Parliament session could be extended.
Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar had said the Opposition has always demanded that Parliament should meet for more number of days. "Now we are doing it," he said.
The session, which began on June 17, was scheduled to end on July 26.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Chandrayaan 2 Launched Successfully By ISRO | India's Second Moon Mission
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
Wednesday 24 July , 2019 Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
Tuesday 23 July , 2019 India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
Monday 22 July , 2019 Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Monday 22 July , 2019 Chandrayaan 2 Launched Successfully By ISRO | India's Second Moon Mission
Live TV
Recommended For You
- In Pics: Kapil Sharma, Wife Ginni Chatrath Leave for Babymoon, Comedian Confirms Pregnancy
- Forget Area 51. There’s Now an Invitation to Storm Loch Ness to 'Find Dat Big Boi'
- Ashes 2019 | Like Contest of Bowling 20 Overs a Day & Out-thinking Batsmen: Cummins
- Apple MacBook Pro 16-inch Expected to Release in October for $3000 Sporting an LCD Panel
- Best Android Smartphones to Buy in India Under Rs 30,000
Photogallery
Loading...