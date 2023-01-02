Parliament Session to Begin on Jan 31, FM Sitharaman to Present 2023 Budget on Feb 1

The Budget Session of Parliament is likely to start on January 31 and the Union Budget 2023 will be presented on February 1, news agency ANI reported citing government sources.

The first part of the session which is expected to continue till February 10 will start with President Droupadi Murmu’s address to the joint sitting of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha in the Central Hall of Parliament.

The Economic Survey will also be tabled in both Houses on the first day of the budget session, sources said.

The second part of the Budget Session is likely to start on March 6 and conclude on April 6, according to sources.

The new Parliament building is likely to be inaugurated in March, when the House convenes for the second part of the Budget Session. Officials said work was going on in full swing on Parliament building and is expected to be completed by February. The second part of the Budget session is likely to be held in the new Parliament building, news agency PTI reported citing sources.

Last month, Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri had said construction work of the new Parliament building is going on at a very fast pace.

The new Parliament building is part of the redevelopment of the Central Vista, the nation’s power corridor.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had laid the foundation stone of the new Parliament building in December 2020.

The new building, being constructed by Tata Projects Limited, will also have a grand Constitution Hall to showcase India’s democratic heritage, a lounge for members of Parliament, a library, multiple committee rooms, dining areas and ample parking space.

