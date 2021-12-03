Read more

“complacency” in handling of the pandemic.

He said it is because of the “mistakes” at the top level of the government that the country was caught “unprepared” in both the waves of COVID-19. “Till today, I do not know about what happened to other vaccines that have been discovered in the world — Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson. Whether all these vaccines have come to India and whether they can be used?” he said.

Is a booster dose necessary, Roy asked and added that the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has not issued any directive yet. NCP’s Supriya Sule said states have also contributed to the PM-CARES fund, and sought to know how the Centre is distributing the money to states. “What is your stand on the third dose? We all have ageing parents, families, health workers … they all are anxious because there is no clarity,” she said, asking the government to also make it clear that booster and third dose are the same.

Omicron is certainly a setback for resuming international travel, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia told the Lok Sabha on Thursday. Responding to a question during Question Hour, he said, “Omicron’ is certainly a setback. Therefore, several countries have put different yardsticks to deal with it. Our country has categorised 11 nations as “at risk”. The U.K., South Africa, Brazil, Botswana, China, Zimbabwe, Mauritius, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Singapore and Israel are the “at risk” countries.

Congress, NCP, RJD, TRS and IUML stage walkout from Rajya Sabha over the issue of inflation. Trinamool Congress also walkout from Rajya Sabha over various issues including suspension of 12 Opposition MPs.

Journalists on Thursday held a protest against certain restrictions imposed on the entry of scribes and camera people into Parliament, alleging the move is a precursor to a “complete ban” on spot coverage of parliamentary sessions by the media in the coming days. They demanded that all restrictions imposed on journalists’ entry into Parliament premises and the Press Gallery must “immediately” be lifted, and media persons be allowed to perform their professional duty.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.