Parliament LIVE Updates: Omicron, Inflation to be Discussed in LS, RS Today; Cong to Step Up Attack on Govt Over Suspension of 12 MPs

Parliament LIVE Updates: Issues related to Omicron and price rise are set to be discussed today in Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha respectively. The Upper House of Parliament is also scheduled to take up discussions on the NDPS (Amendment) Bill and the pandemic situation. The Congress on Tuesday issued a whip to its Rajya Sabha members to be present in the House on Wednesday. “Very important issues will be taken up for Read More
The Congress party has called a meeting of its Lok Sabha MPs today at 10.30 am at the CPP office in Parliament.
Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut and IUML move privilege motions against Rajya Sabha MP Ranjan Gogoi. Remarks by former Supreme Court Chief Justice of India Gogoi in a recent interview to the NDTV have led to the filing of a privilege motion against him by Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha MP Mausam Noor earlier. At least 10 other parliamentarians, from different parties, are expected to move similar motions.
Congress MP Manickam Tagore gives adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss the "killing of farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri being a well-planned conspiracy" as per the SIT as well as to "direct the Govt to expedite legal actions against the culprit."
Over 72,000 cases were registered across the country under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, that is, more than 8 cases every hour through the year. The spotlight on drug use in the entertainment industry has resulted in some high-profile cases, including that related to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Here’s a look at the stringent drug law and what falling foul of it entails. READ MORE
More than 15,000 Myanmar nationals have taken refuge in Mizoram following the tensions in the neighbouring country, MNF Rajya Sabha member K Vanlalvena informed Parliament on Tuesday. As per a statement issued by Mizoram’s Department of Information and Public Relations, he told the House that Myanmar nationals took refuge in different parts of the state. While the majority of them are lodged at 15 relief camps set up jointly by the state government and civil society organisations, some are accommodated by their relatives, he said.
Giving details of development in Jammu and Kashmir, Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai said the progress of projects being implemented in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir under the Prime Minister’s Development Package-2015 has been accelerated. “Fifty-three projects pertaining to 15 ministries are being implemented at a cost of Rs 58,477 crore in various sectors such as Roads, Power, Health, Education, Tourism, Agriculture, Skill Development, etc., out of which 21 projects have been completed/substantially completed and the remaining 32 projects are at advanced stage of progress,” he said.
I call upon Congress leaders and others to express remorse & regret and come in the House. Govt is ready for discussion on any matter: Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on suspension of 12 Rajya Sabha MPs
Responding to concerns raised by members that the provision for implementing the law with retrospective effect was in violation of Article 20 (1) of the Constitution, Sitharaman said according to the opinion of the Solicitor General, the amendment could be permitted as it was not substantive, but clarificatory in nature. She said the retrospective amendment was allowed as the government did not want to create a new law but only correct a mistake. “Amendments with retrospective effect to substantive part of criminal law is not permitted, but clarificatory amendment that seeks to remove an obvious mistake is permitted,” the minister said referring to the opinion of the Solicitor General. The minister also allayed concerns that the amendment did not diminish Article 20 of the Constitution, saying that the Tripura High Court had asked the government to issue a notification to the effect.
A parliamentary standing committee has expressed its displeasure that there is no SC or ST member in the Board of Directors of the State Bank of India, noting that their representation must be provided in order to adequately safeguard their interests. The standing parliamentary committee report was tabled in the Lok Sabha on Monday. The committee which looked into the welfare of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes recommended that the matter may be taken up at a higher level to frame proper guidelines for due representation of eligible SC and ST members on the Board of Directors. “For the purpose, the committee also recommends for concession/relaxation, if any required, for the purpose,” the panel said.
Parliament on Tuesday passed two bills to extend the tenure of the chiefs of the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Enforcement Directorate to a maximum of five years from the earlier two years, with Rajya Sabha approving them by voice vote amid a walkout by the opposition. Lok Sabha had on December 9 cleared the two bills which were brought to replace ordinances issued last month in this regard.
The Congress on Tuesday issued a whip to its Rajya Sabha members to be present in the House on Wednesday. “Very important issues will be taken up for discussion in the Rajya Sabha tomorrow, Wednesday, December 15, 2021. All members of the Congress party in the Rajya Sabha are requested to kindly remain present in the House from 11 AM onwards till the adjournment of the House…without fail and support the party stand,” the party’s chief whip Jairam Ramesh said.
A demand was raised in Rajya Sabha on Tuesday to declare cow the national animal and enact an effective central law to stop cow slaughter in the country. Making a special mention in the House, BJP MP Kirori Lal Meena said cow is an integral part of Indian culture, and that even some Mughal rulers like Babur, Humayun and Akbar had prohibited its slaughter.
The number of terror incidents in Jammu and Kashmir has shown significant decline since the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019, the Lok Sabha was informed on Tuesday. In written response to a question, Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai gave data showing that only 206 terror incidents were reported in Jammu and Kashmir this year till December 5 as against 417 in 2018. According to the data, 255 terror incidents were reported in 2019 and 244 in 2020. The infiltration figures also showed a decline with only 28 incidents being reported till October 31 this year as against 143 in 2018. In 2019 and 2020, the minister said, 138 and 51 such incidents were reported respectively.
Opposition members in Lok Sabha accused the Modi government of doing little for people-centric schemes and to reduce fuel prices, and charged it with selling the family silver. The opposition charge was rejected by the BJP and its allies who asserted that the Modi government has done more for the people than past dispensations, particularly at the time of the worst pandemic of the century.
The Rajya Sabha on Monday witnessed uproar by opposition parties for nearly an hour over their demand for revocation of the suspension of 12 MPs before Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu adjourned proceedings till 2 pm. Amid sloganeering by members of opposition parties, including the Congress, with several of them trooping into the Well of the House, Naidu continued with the Zero Hour during which many MPs raised important issues.
The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) on Tuesday held a protest outside Shastri Bhawan here against inflation and the suspension of 12 Opposition MPs from Rajya Sabha. IYC president Srinivas BV said the inflation “created” by the BJP government is wreaking havoc on the people of the country.
“Therefore, I demand that the central government should bring an effective law to stop cow slaughter and also, cow should be declared the ‘national animal’,” he said. Earlier, in his Zero Hour mention, Harnath Singh Yadav of the BJP said the rate of illegal religious conversions was increasing in the country, and demanded an anti-conversion law at the national level to ensure social harmony and national security.
Speaker Om Birla expressed his displeasure on Tuesday at ministers interacting with members over various issues inside the Lok Sabha and asked them not to run their offices from the House. Union minister Giriraj Singh was seen interacting with a member, who had come to his seat to discuss some issue after the Question Hour was over.
Intervening, Birla said, “Honourable members, ministers should not hold their offices from here. Ministers should ask the members to meet them in office.” He asked the members to maintain the decorum of the House. Members of various political parties often go to the seats of different ministers to raise certain issues related to their ministries even when the House proceedings are on.
