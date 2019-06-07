Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi Meets Sonia Gandhi Amid Oppn Outreach Before Budget Session
Prahlad Joshi, who had earlier met Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad and DMK’s TR Baalu, met Sonia Gandhi for around 15 minutes.
File photo of Congress leader and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi. (PTI)
New Delhi: Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Friday met Congress Parliamentary Party chief Sonia Gandhi and is believed to have discussed the Parliament session beginning June 17.
The session, the first of the newly elected 17th Lok Sabha, will go on till July 26 and the Budget will be presented on July 5.
Joshi's visit to Gandhi's residence is part of the government's exercise to reach out to the opposition. The meeting lasted around 15 minutes, sources said. Joshi has also met Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Ghulam Nabi Azad and DMK's (Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam) leader of the house in the Lok Sabha, TR Baalu.
Besides presenting the budget, the government is planning to convert into law 10 new ordinances, including one to ban the practice of instant triple talaq. The ordinances were issued in February-March this year by the previous government.
After the new MPs (Members of Parliament) take oath on the first two days, the Lok Sabha Speaker's election is scheduled for June 19. President Ram Nath Kovind will address a joint sitting of both houses of Parliament on June 20.
Also Watch
-
Ajmer Residents Lock Water Containers Amidst Rajasthan Heatwave
-
Thursday 06 June , 2019
Water Crisis In Betul, Villagers Forced To Drink Contaminated Water
-
Thursday 06 June , 2019
Operation Blue Star Anniversary: Pro-Khalistani Slogans Raised In Golden Temple
-
Friday 07 June , 2019
Bank Customers in for a Treat as RBI Makes Online Transfers Free by Removing Charges on NEFT, RTGS
-
Wednesday 05 June , 2019
Nipah Hits Kerala Again: All You Need To Know About The Virus
Live TV
Recommended For You
- The Ferrari SF90 Stradale Redefines Maranello's Glorious V8 Bloodline
- India vs Australia: Tough India Clash Could Give Aussies Reality Check: Border
- Salman Khan's Bharat Proves that Bollywood Wants On-Screen Mothers as Young as Their Sons
- Threatened and Forced to Change Name, Beef Festival Organisers in Kolkata are Sticking to The Menu
- Google Stadia Cloud Gaming Service to Begin This November, 31 Titles to be Available at Launch
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s