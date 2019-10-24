Take the pledge to vote

Parner Election Results 2019 Live Updates (पारनेर): Nilesh Dnyandev Lanke of NCP Leads

Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Parner (पारनेर) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).

October 24, 2019, 9:32 AM IST
LiveStatus

Party
Candidate Name Refresh Data refresh
NCP
Nilesh Dnyandev Lanke
LEADING

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

Detailed Results
224. Parner (पारनेर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in West Maharashtra region and Ahmednagar district of Maharashtra and is part of Ahmednagar Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Rural (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 8.78% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 4.41%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 79.05%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 3,22,291 eligible electors, of which 1,68,698 were male, 1,53,593 female and 0 voters of the third gender. A total of 2,190 service voters had also registered to vote.

Parner Election Results

  • 2019 Results
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
JP
--
--
Prasad Bapu Khamkar
BSP
--
--
Sathe Jitendra Mamata
NCP
--
--
Nilesh Dnyandev Lanke
VBA
--
--
Eng. D. R. Shendage
SS
--
--
Auti Vijayrao Bhaskarrao
IND
--
--
Bhausaheb Madhav Khedekar
NOTA
--
--
Nota

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 2,95,044 eligible electors, of which 1,55,502 were male, 1,39,541 female and 0 voters of the third gender. A total of 2,190 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,63,287.

Parner has an elector sex ratio of 910.46.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Auti Vijayrao Bhaskarrao of SS won in this seat by defeating the NCP candidate by a margin of 27422 votes which was 13.59% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SS had a vote share of 36.3% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Auti Vijayrao Bhaskarrao of SS won in this seat by defeating the IND candidate by a margin of 27023 votes which was 16.1% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SS had a vote share of 45% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes and the in the 224. Parner Assembly segment of Ahmednagar Lok Sabha constituency. Ahmednagar Parliament seat was won by BJP.

Number of contestants: A total of 6 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 15 contestants and in 2009 elections 15 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 64.59%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 68.41%, while it was 63.76 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -3.82%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 365 polling stations in 224. Parner constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 360.

Extent: 224. Parner constituency comprises of the following areas of Ahmednagar district of Maharashtra: Parner Tehsil, Ahmednagar Tehsil (Part) – Revenue Circle – Nalegaon, Chas.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Parner is: 19.0843 74.4659.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Parner results



