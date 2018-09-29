English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Parrikar Clearing Files from Hospital, Says Goa Minister
Parrikar is undergoing treatment at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, for a pancreatic ailment.
File photo of Goa chief minister Manohar Parrikar.
Panaji: Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar's hospitalisation has not hampered administrative work in the state as he is clearing official files from New Delhi's AIIMS, a senior minister said on Saturday.
Parrikar is undergoing treatment at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, for a pancreatic ailment.
"The chief minister is clearing all the files from the hospital. Whatever files are being sent, he is clearing them within two-three days. No files are pending," said Goa Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Sudin Dhavalikar.
He was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a function, where a memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed with the Portuguese government on water supply and sanitation.
Dhavalikar said as per directions of Parrikar, state Cabinet members will hold a review meeting every Wednesday to discuss administrative issues. After that, a report on the meeting will be placed before the chief minister, he added.
"We all ministers are capable of holding the (respective) charge. We are handling all the issues of the state," he said, adding that "the administrative work is being monitored by the chief secretary".
Parrikar, 62, is admitted in the AIIMS since September 15. He earlier underwent treatment in the US. The political situation in Goa has attracted a lot of attention in the last few weeks due to Parrikar's absence from office following ill health.
Over a week ago, a three-member BJP team visited Goa to assess the political situation. After the visit, the BJP said Parrikar will continue to head the party-led government. The Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP), to which Dhavalikar belongs, the Goa Forward Party (GFP) and three Independents are backing the BJP-led government in the state.
A few days ago, Congress legislators in Goa had met Governor Mridula Sinha and demanded a floor test by the BJP-led government to prove its majority in the Assembly in view of Parrikar's absence.
However, the BJP and its allies have maintained that they have the numbers and there was no threat to the government.
In the 40-member Goa Assembly, the Congress has 16 seats, followed by the BJP (14). Goa is being ruled by the BJP with the support of the GFP (3 MLAs), the MGP (3), Independents (3) and NCP (1).
