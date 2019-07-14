Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

'Parrikar Promised Full Tenure to Ministers But He’s No More': Goa BJP Chief Defends Cabinet Reshuffle

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant Friday dropped all three GFP ministers alongwith independent Rohan Khaunte from his cabinet after 10 Congress MLAs joined the BJP.

News18.com

Updated:July 14, 2019, 8:21 AM IST
Ten of 15 Congress members led by leader of opposition Chandrakant Kavlekar gives letter for merger of their faction in BJP to Speaker Rajesh Patnekar, in Panaji, Wednesday. (PTI)
Panaji: Goa BJP chief Vinay Tendulkar has said even if late Manohar Parrikar had promised a full tenure to ministers of the ally Goa Forward Party (GFP), he is no more.

He was responding to a claim by GFP chief Vijai Sardesai that his party supported the BJP after 2017 elections because Parrikar, who became chief minister, promised full five-year tenure to GFP ministers.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant Friday dropped all three GFP ministers alongwith independent Rohan Khaunte from his cabinet after 10 Congress MLAs joined the BJP.

Asked about Sardesai's claim, Tendulkar said, "Parrikar had promised, but unfortunately, he is not amongst us. After him, Pramod Sawant was made chief minister and he has taken the decision (to drop GFP ministers) as per the directions of the Central leadership.”

Sardesai had also said that he supported Sawant government because Parrikar, before his death, had taken such an assurance from him.

