'Parrikar Promised Full Tenure to Ministers But He’s No More': Goa BJP Chief Defends Cabinet Reshuffle
Chief Minister Pramod Sawant Friday dropped all three GFP ministers alongwith independent Rohan Khaunte from his cabinet after 10 Congress MLAs joined the BJP.
Ten of 15 Congress members led by leader of opposition Chandrakant Kavlekar gives letter for merger of their faction in BJP to Speaker Rajesh Patnekar, in Panaji, Wednesday. (PTI)
Panaji: Goa BJP chief Vinay Tendulkar has said even if late Manohar Parrikar had promised a full tenure to ministers of the ally Goa Forward Party (GFP), he is no more.
He was responding to a claim by GFP chief Vijai Sardesai that his party supported the BJP after 2017 elections because Parrikar, who became chief minister, promised full five-year tenure to GFP ministers.
Chief Minister Pramod Sawant Friday dropped all three GFP ministers alongwith independent Rohan Khaunte from his cabinet after 10 Congress MLAs joined the BJP.
Asked about Sardesai's claim, Tendulkar said, "Parrikar had promised, but unfortunately, he is not amongst us. After him, Pramod Sawant was made chief minister and he has taken the decision (to drop GFP ministers) as per the directions of the Central leadership.”
Sardesai had also said that he supported Sawant government because Parrikar, before his death, had taken such an assurance from him.
Also Watch
-
Chandrayaan-2: India Prepares To Launch Second Mission To Moon
-
Saturday 13 July , 2019
TMC Not Pro-Appeasement, Didi Just Trying To Uplift The Suppressed: Nusrat Jahan
-
Thursday 11 July , 2019
Villagers Of Odisha's Angul Overcome Water Crisis With Inventive Water Conservation Methods
-
Thursday 11 July , 2019
Growing Population is The Biggest Threat To India's Development: Giriraj Singh
-
Monday 08 July , 2019
Exclusive: Last Moments Of Mountaineers Captured From A Helmet-Mounted Camera
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Boney Kapoor on DGP's Claim that Sridevi Was Murdered: Don't Want to React to Such Stupid Stories
- ICC World Cup 2019: Langer Rues Crucial Injury Blows, Says No Lack of Talent in Australian Cricket
- John Cena Hilariously Transforms Shilpa Shetty into Stone Cold and Raj Kundra Can't Stop Laughing
- Kohli Lends Support to 'Honest & Committed' de Villiers
- Bumrah May Not be a World Champion, But This is His World