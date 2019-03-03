Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar Stable, Undergoes Check-up at Hospital: CMO

Ailing Goa chief minister Manohar Parrikar's health condition is stable, his office said on Sunday after he underwent a medical check-up at the state-run Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMC).Parrikar, 63, is suffering from a pancreatic ailment and has been in and out of hospitals for a year."Parrikar was taken to GMC in the morning for a regular check-up and was later allowed to go home. His health condition is stable," an official from the chief minister's office said.The chief minister was previously admitted to GMC on February 23 and treated by a team of doctors from the New Delhi-based All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) as well as those from the state-run facility. He was discharged on February 26.The senior BJP leader fell ill on February 14, 2018 and was shifted to GMC, from where he was taken to Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai the next day and later to the US.He was shifted to AIIMS in New Delhi on September 15 last year and returned to Goa on October 14 last year for recuperating at his private residence at Dona Paula near here.Parrikar attended the budget session of Goa assembly on January 29 and presented the state budget the next day.On the last day of the session on January 31, he was taken for treatment to AIIMS in Delhi and he returned to Goa on February 5.