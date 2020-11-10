Parsa Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Parsa Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Parsa (परसा), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Bhojpur region and Saran district of Bihar (बिहार). It shares inter-state border with Saran. Parsa is part of 20. Saran Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categoried as: Rural.

Demographic profile:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 0.1%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 65.96%.

In the 2020 elections, there were a total of 2,61,799 eligible electors, of which 1,39,246 were male, 1,21,872 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

In the 2015 polls, there were a total of 2,49,874 eligible electors, of which 1,34,301 were male, 1,15,572 female and 1 voters of the third gender.

In the 2010 Bihar Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,95,967 eligible electors, of which 1,06,509 were male, 89,458 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Parsa in 2015 was 483. In 2010, there were 209.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly elections, Chandrika Rai of RJD won in this seat by defeating Chhotelal Rai of LJP by a margin of 42,335 votes which was 30.66% of the total votes polled in the constituency. RJD had a vote share of 55.91% in 2015 in the seat.

In 2010, Chhotelal Rai of JDU won in this seat defeating Chandrika Rai of RJD by a margin of 4,689 votes which was 4.64% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JDU had a vote share of 44.32% in 2010 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, LJP got the most votes in 121. Parsa Assembly segment of Saran Lok Sabha constituency. BJP's Rajiv Pratap Rudy won the Saran Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, RJD got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the Saran Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 11 candidates contested in the 2020 elections. In 2015 there were 14 contestants.

Candidates 2020:

The candidates contesting in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections from Parsa are: Dharamveer Kumar (NCP), Dr. Ramanuj Prasad (RJD), Vinay Kumar Singh (BJP), Harishankar Kumar (RLSP), Anil Kumar Singh (SJDD), Asha Kumari (PP), Rajeev Ranjan (IND), Suvodh Kumar (SYVP), Amod Gop (IND), Chandan Lal (IND), Pinki Kumari Prasad (IND), Baijnath Ram (IND), Ramesh Kumar (IND), Suman Kumar (IND), Hem Narayan Singh (IND)

Voter turnout:

In the 2020 Bihar state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 57.59%. In 2015, this seat registered a turnout of 55.31%, while it was 51.62% in 2010.

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 2 of the Bihar Assembly elections 2020 on Tuesday, November 3, 2020. Counting of votes are being held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. It was a three-phase election this year.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2020 elections there were a total of 270 polling stations in 121. Parsa constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2015 elections was 241. In 2010 there were 202 polling stations.

Extent:

121. Parsa constituency comprises of the following areas of Saran district of Bihar: Community Development Block Dariapur; Gram Panchayats Shankardih, Anjani, Banouta, Anyay, Baligaw, Marar, Bahar Marar and Parsouna of Parsa Community Development Block. It shares an inter-state border with Saran.

Parsa seat of the Bihar Vidhan Sabha has adjoining seats: .

The total area covered by Parsa is 279.49 square kilometres.

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Parsa is: 25°50'30.8"N 85°02'58.2"E.

