Virendra Kumar Khatik, a member of parliament from Tikamgarh in the 17th Lok Sabha, was on Wednesday inducted into Prime Minister Narendra Modi‘s new team. Khatik has been an MP six times; for the first four times from the Sagar Constituency, and for the rest from Tikamgarh. He is also a member of the Indian Council of World Affairs (ICWA), and was the chairman of the General purposes Committee, Lok Sabha.

He has in the past served as Union Minister of State for Women & Child Development and Minority Affairs under PM Narendra Modi.

Kumar, in his youth, was part of the JP movement and was jailed for 16 months for protesting against the emergency imposed by Indira Gandhi.

He has an MA in Economics and has done a Ph.D. in child labour. He has been an RSS worker as a child and joined politics formally in 1982. According to an article in Mint, “He was the convener of Bajrang Dal in Sagar district in 1987 and was associated with management and functioning of a gaushala and Gau Seva Sangh Sanstha in Sagar."

Media reports also claim that he has worked to remove caste discrimination, and founded orphanages, and old-age homes.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here