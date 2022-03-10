Partap Singh Bajwa Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates

Live election result status of key candidate Partap Singh Bajwa of INC in the 2022 Punjab Assembly / Vidhan Sabha elections. Check here if Partap Singh Bajwa has won or lost, is leading or is trailing.

With a strong legacy of the Congress in his family, Bajwa has been an MLA thrice and an MP twice. His father Sardar Satnam Singh was a three-time MLA. After spending nearly 11 years in Delhi as a parliamentarian, Bajwa returned to his roots and decided to contest from his stronghold in Gurdaspur district. He grabbed eyeballs in the Rajya Sabha by tearing the three farm bills, after the Chairman repeatedly declined his requests for a discussion. Bajwa had been critical of Captain Amarinder Singh and former party president Sunil Jakhar.

According to the election affidavit submitted with the Election Commission of India Partap Singh Bajwa is 65 years of age and his educational qualifications are: Graduate. He has declared total assests of Rs 36.9 crore and total liabilies of Rs 1 crore.

