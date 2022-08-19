Partha Chatterjee Was Cancer for TMC, Had to be Removed: Trinamool Congress Leader

Trinamool Congress leader and the chairman of the New Barrackpore municipality, Prabir Saha said former West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee arrested by ED in connection with the school recruitment scam was “cancer” for the party and had to be removed.

Partha Chatterjee was cancer (for the party). Hence, he was cut off from the body. Whenever there is cancer, it is taken out of the body,” he was quoted as saying.

Chatterjee was arrested last month by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with its probe into the School Service Commission (SSC) recruitment scam after the central agency seized cash worth crores from the flats of close aide Arpita Mukherjee.

Following his arrest, Chief Minister and Trinamool chief Mamata Banerjee sacked him from all posts and expelled him from the party.

Meanwhile, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday said that he is sympathetic to the demands of aspiring teachers and asserted that he is yet to get a reply from West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on the issue.

Pradhan, a senior BJP leader, also said that it is unimaginable that heaps of currency notes were found in the flats of a close associate of a former minister. “I have written a letter to the West Bengal chief minister days back voicing my concern over the demands and grievances of the SSC candidates seeking to know the honourable CM’s view on the matter. But I am yet to get any reply from her.”

