Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
2-min read

Parties With Huge Mandate Must Carry Along Those Who Didn't Vote for Them, Says Pranab Mukherjee

Addressing a seminar at the Rajasthan Assembly here, Pranab Mukherjee recalled that some Lok Sabha elections have been won by massive majorities, but the vote share for any party has not crossed the 50 per cent mark.

PTI

Updated:August 1, 2019, 9:10 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Parties With Huge Mandate Must Carry Along Those Who Didn't Vote for Them, Says Pranab Mukherjee
File photo of former President Pranab Mukherjee. (PTI)
Loading...

Jaipur: Former president Pranab Mukherjee on Thursday reminded political parties that even if they come to power with a huge mandate, they must keep in mind the large number of people who did not vote for them.

Addressing a seminar at the Rajasthan Assembly here, Mukherjee recalled that some Lok Sabha elections have been won by massive majorities, but the vote share for any party has not crossed the 50 per cent mark.

"Surprisingly, there have been massive majorities but not more than half of the Indian voters have given their mandate in favour of a party, not in the past not in present, never to the Congress never to any other party including the BJP," Mukherjee said.

"The Indian electorate tells the ruling party, I am giving you enough seats to form the government but please remember you do not have our total mandate. That means you have to carry along those who have not voted for you because they are the people of this sovereign democratic republic," he added.

The former president's address comes months after the Bharatiya Janata Party won the Lok Sabha polls, securing 303 seats. Its vote share was about 40 per cent.

In his address, Mukherjee elaborated on the journey and various phases of development of parliamentary system in the country, role of executive and judiciary, historic aspects, the Constitution and its preamble.

"India's parliamentary system was neither accidental nor the gift of the British government. It was the contribution of our people, our struggle, movement and our efforts," he said. The seminar was organised for the current and former members of the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly by the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association's (CPA) Rajasthan branch.

CPA Rajasthan president and assembly speaker CP Joshi said that in the general elections held between 1952 and 2009, 50 per cent of the voteshare got divided between the two major political parties-- the Congress and the BJP.

However, in the 2019 Lok Sabha election, the figure exceeded the 50 per cent mark as both the national parties increased their voteshare at the cost of regional parties. The speaker said that it was a good indication for parliamentary democracy if the vote share of national parties increases and share of regional parties decreases.

Joshi said there is no country like India which has made remarkable progress through parliamentary democracy. CPA Rajsthan vice president and chief minister Ashok Gehlot said the seminar was organised for the first time in the state and was a good learning experience for the legislators. ​

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram