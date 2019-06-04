Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Parties Like SP, BSP, RJD Will Shut Shop by 2020, Says Ram Vilas Paswan

Ram Vilas Paswan said the parting of ways between the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and the Samajwadi Party (SP) was inevitable as it was never a "gathbandhan" (alliance) but a "lathbandhan" (a tie-up to fight each other).

PTI

Updated:June 4, 2019, 9:44 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Parties Like SP, BSP, RJD Will Shut Shop by 2020, Says Ram Vilas Paswan
File photo of LJP leader Ram Vilas Paswan.
Loading...

New Delhi: BJP ally Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) chief Ram Vilas Paswan took a jibe at the opposition on Tuesday after BSP supremo Mayawati announced that her party will not contest the Uttar Pradesh Assembly bypolls in a tie-up with the SP, saying its alliances in every state will crumble in the days ahead and "parties like the SP, the BSP and the RJD will have to shut their shops by 2020".

The LJP president said the parting of ways between the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and the Samajwadi Party (SP) was inevitable as it was never a "gathbandhan" (alliance) but a "lathbandhan" (a tie-up to fight each other).

"The coalition has disappeared in Uttar Pradesh, is disappearing in Bihar and will disappear across the country. Parties like the SP, the BSP and the RJD will have to shut their shops by 2020," the Dalit leader said, adding that he had been saying that the opposition alliance in Uttar Pradesh will fall apart after the Lok Sabha polls.

Mayawati's announcement came after the SP-BSP-RLD alliance failed to stop the saffron march in the most politically crucial state of the country in the just-concluded Lok Sabha polls and could win only 15 of its 80 seats.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram