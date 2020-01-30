Parties Who Failed to Win 2019 Lok Sabha Polls Supporting Shaheen Bagh Protests, Says Smriti Irani

Amethi /Pratapgarh (UP): Union minister and Amethi MP Smriti Irani on Thursday claimed that the political parties which failed to win the 2019 Lok Sabha elections are supporting protests like Delhi's Shaheen Bagh, where "anti-national slogans" are being raised.

She also alleged that the intention of the Congress was to "break the country".

"There is anger in the entire country that in Shaheen Bagh, AAP and other political parties which had failed to win the 2019 Lok Sabha elections are supporting the talk of dividing the country," the Union minister said here.

She alleged that "anti-national slogans are being raised at Shaheen Bagh", where protests are going on against the Citizenship Amendment Act since the law was passed in Parliament last month.

"Today, on the death anniversary of Bapu, I will only say that even Mahatma Gandhi is being cursed from the platform of Shaheen Bagh. AAP leader Manish Sisodia has given his support to the protesters of Shaheen Bagh," she claimed.

The Union minister said she would ask political leaders has their "standard of politics touched so low" that after the defeat in the Lok Sabha polls, they are not able to accept it and "speaking of dividing the country from these platforms".

"They are talking about 'Jinnah wali azadi'. Countrymen are looking at these things," she added.

To a question on the ongoing 'Ganga Yatra' in the state, she said, "It will be my fortune that I will be taking part in it in Rae Bareli and Pratapgarh."

She, however, evaded questions on the visit of Congress president Sonia Gandhi and general secretary Priyanka Gandhi to the state earlier this month.

Addressing a gathering in Bhetua block after laying foundation stones of 20 projects worth over Rs 5 crore, Irani claimed said now common people too will have access to solar lights like political leaders.

She also visited Bhareta village to meet families of those killed in a road accident on January 20. During their visit here, Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi had also met the bereaved families on January 23.

In Pratapgarh, Irani said it cannot be the character of a true Indian to sit in Shaheen Bagh and talk of "breaking the country".

Attacking the Congress, Smriti Irani said, "The intention of the Congress is to break the nation. Do not expect anything from them."

"I will pray Ganga Maiya for letting better sense prevail upon people who depend on this land for survival but praise other," she said.

