Partition Could've Been Averted if Jinnah Had Been Appointed as PM, Says BJP's MP Candidate

BJP's Ratlam-Jhabua candidate Guman Singh Damor on Saturday hailed Pakistan's founder Mohammed Ali Jinnah saying that partition would not have happened if he had been appointed as India's Prime Minister.Addressing a rally in the Lok Sabha constituency in Madhya Pradesh, Damor accused Congress and Jawaharlal Nehru of creating conditions which led to the partition."If Nehru had not insisted during Independence, then this country would not have been divided into two parts. Mohammed Jinnah was an advocate and scholar. If we had taken a decision at that time that our prime minister would be Jinnah, then the partition would have been averted," he said.The leader's comment comes days after Congress's Patna Sahib candidate Shatrughan Sinha sparked a row when he lauded Jinnah and placed him in the ranks of Mahatma Gandhi, Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi and Nehru."The Congress family, from Mahatma Gandhi to Sardar Patel to Mohammad Ali Jinnah to Jawaharlal Nehru to Indira Gandhi to Rajiv Gandhi to Rahul Gandhi to Netaji Subhash Chnadra Bose. It is their party. They had the most important role in development and freedom of the country. This is the reason why I have come here (in Congress)," he had said.Sinha had later retracted his comment blaming it on a "slip of tongue". He said that he had Maulana Azad's name in mind but mentioned Jinnah instead.