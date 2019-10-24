Partur Election Results 2019 Live Updates (परतूर): Babanrao Dattatrya Yadavlonikar of BJP Leads

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

99. Partur (परतूर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Marathwada region and Jalna district of Maharashtra and is part of Parbhani Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Rural (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 10.85% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 1.79%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 71.52%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 2,95,435 eligible electors, of which 1,55,336 were male, 1,40,099 female and 0 voters of the third gender. A total of 131 service voters had also registered to vote.

Partur Election Results 2019 Results PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME BJP 43336 49.80% Babanrao Dattatrya Yadavlonikar LEADING INC 35763 41.10% Jethliya Sureshkumar Kanhaiyalal VBA 4327 4.97% Shivaji Kamlaji Sawane CPM 753 0.87% Com. Sarita Maroti Khandare NOTA 498 0.57% Nota BSP 420 0.48% Nitin Bhagwanrao More IND 339 0.39% Adv. Arjun Govindrao Chavan MNS 298 0.34% Prakash Asaram Solanke IND 249 0.29% Sanjay Shankar Chavan IND 249 0.29% Milind Damodhar Magare IND 226 0.26% Ehteshamuddin Khawaja Mohiuddin Bukhari IND 175 0.20% Ashok Maroti Rathod SBP 167 0.19% Raju Gulabrao More AAP 118 0.14% Santoshkumar Ananda Magar IND 100 0.11% Azher Yunus Shaikh

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 2,67,549 eligible electors, of which 1,41,482 were male, 1,26,067 female and 0 voters of the third gender. A total of 131 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,43,336.

Partur has an elector sex ratio of 901.91.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Babanrao Dattatray Yadav Lonikar of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 4360 votes which was 2.32% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 24.98% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Jethaliya Sureshkumar Kanhaiyalal of IND won in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 11502 votes which was 6.92% of the total votes polled in the constituency. IND had a vote share of 25.71% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, SS got the most votes and the in the 99. Partur Assembly segment of Parbhani Lok Sabha constituency. Parbhani Parliament seat was won by SS.

Number of contestants: A total of 14 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 13 contestants and in 2009 elections 11 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 64.91%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 70.24%, while it was 68.26 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -5.33%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 325 polling stations in 99. Partur constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 314.

Extent: 99. Partur constituency comprises of the following areas of Jalna district of Maharashtra: Partur Tehsil, Mantha Tehsil, Jalna Tehsil (Part), Revenue Circle Ner.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Partur is: 19.6428 76.303.

