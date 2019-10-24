Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Partur Election Results 2019 Live Updates (परतूर): Babanrao Dattatrya Yadavlonikar of BJP Leads

Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Partur (परतूर) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).

October 24, 2019, 9:50 AM IST
LiveStatus

Party
Candidate Name Refresh Data refresh
BJP
Babanrao Dattatrya Yadavlonikar
LEADING

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

Detailed Results
99. Partur (परतूर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Marathwada region and Jalna district of Maharashtra and is part of Parbhani Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Rural (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 10.85% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 1.79%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 71.52%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 2,95,435 eligible electors, of which 1,55,336 were male, 1,40,099 female and 0 voters of the third gender. A total of 131 service voters had also registered to vote.

Partur Election Results

  • 2019 Results
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
BJP
43336
49.80%
Babanrao Dattatrya Yadavlonikar
INC
35763
41.10%
Jethliya Sureshkumar Kanhaiyalal
VBA
4327
4.97%
Shivaji Kamlaji Sawane
CPM
753
0.87%
Com. Sarita Maroti Khandare
NOTA
498
0.57%
Nota
BSP
420
0.48%
Nitin Bhagwanrao More
IND
339
0.39%
Adv. Arjun Govindrao Chavan
MNS
298
0.34%
Prakash Asaram Solanke
IND
249
0.29%
Sanjay Shankar Chavan
IND
249
0.29%
Milind Damodhar Magare
IND
226
0.26%
Ehteshamuddin Khawaja Mohiuddin Bukhari
IND
175
0.20%
Ashok Maroti Rathod
SBP
167
0.19%
Raju Gulabrao More
AAP
118
0.14%
Santoshkumar Ananda Magar
IND
100
0.11%
Azher Yunus Shaikh

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 2,67,549 eligible electors, of which 1,41,482 were male, 1,26,067 female and 0 voters of the third gender. A total of 131 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,43,336.

Partur has an elector sex ratio of 901.91.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Babanrao Dattatray Yadav Lonikar of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 4360 votes which was 2.32% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 24.98% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Jethaliya Sureshkumar Kanhaiyalal of IND won in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 11502 votes which was 6.92% of the total votes polled in the constituency. IND had a vote share of 25.71% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, SS got the most votes and the in the 99. Partur Assembly segment of Parbhani Lok Sabha constituency. Parbhani Parliament seat was won by SS.

Number of contestants: A total of 14 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 13 contestants and in 2009 elections 11 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 64.91%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 70.24%, while it was 68.26 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -5.33%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 325 polling stations in 99. Partur constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 314.

Extent: 99. Partur constituency comprises of the following areas of Jalna district of Maharashtra: Partur Tehsil, Mantha Tehsil, Jalna Tehsil (Part), Revenue Circle Ner.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Partur is: 19.6428 76.303.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Partur results.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
