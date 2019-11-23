Mumbai: Hours after BJP's Devendra Fadnavis took oath as Chief Minister in the early hours of Saturday, with Ajit Pawar as his deputy, Sharad Pawar's daughter Supriya Sule put up a cryptic WhatsApp status that pointed at a major rift within the Pawar family and the NCP.

The status read, “Party and family split”, and was put up soon after the BJP turned its tables on rivals with a faction of NCP breaking away under Ajit Pawar — Sule’s cousin and Sharad Pawar's nephew.

In another status that followed soon after, she wrote: “Who do you trust in life...never felt so cheated in my life... defended him, loved him...look what I get in return.

A screengrab of Supriya Sule's second WhatsApp story.

BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis took oath as Maharashtra chief minister for a second term more than a week after the state was placed under President's rule. Pawar will be his deputy.

The development brought a major twist in the Maharashtra saga as a day earlier it was senior Pawar who announced that the new Maharashtra government would be led by Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray.

Sharad Pawar appeared equally miffed with his nephew Ajit's decision to join hands with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). "I came to know at 7 am today about Ajit Pawar. I did not know before that. I will hold a press conference in some time. Uddhav too will address the media. I will speak elaborately then," the NCP chief said, clarifying that it was not his decision.

“I will make an official statement soon and I’ll lead from the front,” Sule said, refusing to comment on the latest development in Maharashtra politics.

However, NCP MP Majeed Menon said, "I don’t even know about any sort of split in the party. I have no information. Sharad Pawar will do a press conference at 12:30 pm...(on party split). I have nothing to say on it...Pawar ji will do a press conference and talk on it."

