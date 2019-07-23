Take the pledge to vote

'Party Answerable to Kannadigas': BJP Accuses Kumaraswamy of Wasting Tax Payer's Money

PTI

Updated:July 23, 2019, 4:50 PM IST
'Party Answerable to Kannadigas': BJP Accuses Kumaraswamy of Wasting Tax Payer's Money
Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy during an Assembly Session at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru on Thursday. (PTI)
Bengaluru: The BJP on Tuesday accused Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, battling a major political crisis threatening his government, of "wasting" the tax payers money to the last second using his position.

As there was delay in Kumaraswamy's presence in the state assembly, debating on the confidence motion moved by him on Friday, the BJP took to Twitter to send him a message.

"Session for Karnataka Trust Vote has begun. But CM HD Kumaraswamy is resting at his Taj West end hotel. His message is clear. He will continue to loot & waste tax payers money to the very last second as CM. He & his party will be answerable to Kannadigas very soon," the tweet said.

Kumaraswamy was locked in hectic parleys with Congress' troubleshooter DK Shivakumar and a few others to find a way out of the crisis triggered by resignations by 15 MLAs of ruling coalition 12 from Congress and three from the JD(S).

Assembly speaker KR Ramesh Kumar Monday night had announced the voting will have to take place by 6 pm Tuesday under any circumstances, saying the proceedings should not be prolonged and he should not be made a "scapegoat."

Kumaraswamy's government will slip into minority if the MLAs did not turn up Tuesday or their resignations were accepted by the speaker.

As the debate on the confidence motion prolonged to the fourth day, former deputy chief minister KS Eshwarappa asked the Speaker, in a tweet, to have discussion other than 'There are many to speak in the House', 'Give us a chance too' and 'it's getting late in the evening, let us go home'.

Eshwarappa was apparently referring to the reasons given by the ruling coalition members for seeking deferment of the trust vote.

