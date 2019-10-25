'Party Chief Rakesh Singh Should Resign': Jhabua By-election Defeat Exposes Rift in Madhya Pradesh BJP

Bhopal: After the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s defeat in Madhya Pradesh’s Jhabua constituency, legislator Sidhi Kedar Shukla has raised questions on the leadership abilities of the party’s state unit president Rakesh Singh and demanded his resignation.

The party has issued a show-cause notice to Shukla over the incident.

Though the BJP wanted to create problems for the Kamal Nath-led government with the Jhabua bypoll outcome, after the victory of Congress candidate Kantilal Bhuria, anti-voices have started to rise within the opposition.

“Neither was the BJP defeated nor did the Congress win the bypoll in Jhabua. The unfavourable result in the election has come only due to the non-political acts of the BJP state president. The central leadership should remove him from the party's post as soon as possible," Shukla said, adding that he has already written to the party’s top leadership about his demand.

BJP state unit general secretary Vishnuttatta Sharma said the party should consider Shukla's statement as an act of indiscipline. “What he has said does not come under the party's policy. He has been issued a show cause notice after a discussion with the central leadership regarding the allegations of incompetence against the state president,” he said.

Referring to the success in the Lok Sabha elections, Sharma said, "The party won 28 of the 29 seats under Singh’s leadership. The BJP has not lost a by-election for the first time. Victory and defeat depends on the collective leadership of the party.”

Another party leader, Raghunandan Sharma, who too often finds himself at loggerheads with his own party members, said the reasons behind the defeat should be introspected and those responsible should accept it.

Nath's government does not have an absolute majority in the state. Of the 230 Assembly seats, before the elections the Congress had 114 seats, which have now risen to 115.

The chief minister said people have discarded the lies and fake promises of the BJP and expressed their faith in the Congress and its policies. The government has the support of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), the Samajwadi Party (SP) and Independent MLAs.

"The performance of the BJP in the last 10 months was at its lowest level. There was no visible policy, leader and leadership in it and after the defeat now the party has to face an internal rift," said analyst Shiv Anurag Pateria.

(With inputs from agencies)

