English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
BJP Decided Not to Give Tickets to Those Above 75 Years of Age, Says Amit Shah
Amit Shah's remarks came on the same day when Advani spoke out for the first time in a blog post after the BJP had announced the decision to field Shah from the senior leader’s traditional Gandhinagar seat.
File photo of BJP president Amit Shah.
Loading...
New Delhi: BJP president Amit Shah on Thursday said it was his party's decision not to give Lok Sabha poll tickets to those above 75 years of age, leading to veteran leaders like LK Advani and Murali Manohar Joshi missing out.
"Only the media is pushing this issue. No one above 75 has been given tickets. This is the party's decision," Shah said in an interview to ‘The Week’.
Talking about his own candidature from Gandhinagar, where he replaces Advani, Shah said, "I have been an MLA for 25 years. I am a political worker who stays among the people. When my assembly term ended, there was no Lok Sabha election. So, I went to the Rajya Sabha. I wanted a direct mandate from the people to go to Parliament and the party agreed."
The remarks came on the same day when Advani spoke out for the first time after the BJP had announced the decision to field Shah from the senior leader’s traditional Gandhinagar seat.
Shah also said he wanted "direct mandate" from people to come to Parliament and so had decided to contest the general election.
Shah, however, played down speculation that he may join the government if the BJP retains power at the Centre, saying such a claim has no basis as one can become a minister even as a Rajya Sabha member.
Underlining that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and national security are two major issues for the party in these elections, Shah said Modi brought the policy of zero tolerance towards terrorism to the fore.
"This policy has been successful. We had the surgical strikes and the air strikes. Through these two interventions, a message has gone to the world that apart from the United States and Israel, if there is any other country which can avenge the murder of members of its armed forces, it is India," he said.
On Balakot strikes, the BJP chief said even Pakistan's army and its prime minister accepted that they had suffered losses. They were even preparing for retaliation but even then opposition was asking for proof.
"I believe there cannot be a bigger disrespect to our armed forces. The opposition should not stoop so low for their vote-bank politics," he said.
When asked about BJP's sitting MPs facing anti-incumbency, Shah said it is Modi who is contesting election from every seat not these MPs.
"... Correct this misunderstanding that everyone is contesting parliamentary elections. Even Amit Shah is not contesting elections. From every seat, Narendra Modi is contesting. The country is voting to make Narendra Modi prime minister," he said.
When asked about not much movement on the party's ideological issues such as Ram temple and Article 370, he said these require a "full majority" in the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha.
"The Ram temple issue is pending in court. We will wait for the judgment. But our stand is that a grand temple should be built at the same spot as early as possible," he added.
"Only the media is pushing this issue. No one above 75 has been given tickets. This is the party's decision," Shah said in an interview to ‘The Week’.
Talking about his own candidature from Gandhinagar, where he replaces Advani, Shah said, "I have been an MLA for 25 years. I am a political worker who stays among the people. When my assembly term ended, there was no Lok Sabha election. So, I went to the Rajya Sabha. I wanted a direct mandate from the people to go to Parliament and the party agreed."
The remarks came on the same day when Advani spoke out for the first time after the BJP had announced the decision to field Shah from the senior leader’s traditional Gandhinagar seat.
Shah also said he wanted "direct mandate" from people to come to Parliament and so had decided to contest the general election.
Shah, however, played down speculation that he may join the government if the BJP retains power at the Centre, saying such a claim has no basis as one can become a minister even as a Rajya Sabha member.
Underlining that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and national security are two major issues for the party in these elections, Shah said Modi brought the policy of zero tolerance towards terrorism to the fore.
"This policy has been successful. We had the surgical strikes and the air strikes. Through these two interventions, a message has gone to the world that apart from the United States and Israel, if there is any other country which can avenge the murder of members of its armed forces, it is India," he said.
On Balakot strikes, the BJP chief said even Pakistan's army and its prime minister accepted that they had suffered losses. They were even preparing for retaliation but even then opposition was asking for proof.
"I believe there cannot be a bigger disrespect to our armed forces. The opposition should not stoop so low for their vote-bank politics," he said.
When asked about BJP's sitting MPs facing anti-incumbency, Shah said it is Modi who is contesting election from every seat not these MPs.
"... Correct this misunderstanding that everyone is contesting parliamentary elections. Even Amit Shah is not contesting elections. From every seat, Narendra Modi is contesting. The country is voting to make Narendra Modi prime minister," he said.
When asked about not much movement on the party's ideological issues such as Ram temple and Article 370, he said these require a "full majority" in the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha.
"The Ram temple issue is pending in court. We will wait for the judgment. But our stand is that a grand temple should be built at the same spot as early as possible," he added.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Nitish Kumar Exclusive: Bihar CM's First Interview After Being Voted Back To Power In 2015
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Tuesday 02 April , 2019
War Of Words |Rahul’s Second Seat: BJP and Left Targets The Congress While The Party Defends Him
-
Tuesday 02 April , 2019
Election 2019: Five Things To Know About Congress Manifesto
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Nitish Kumar Exclusive: Bihar CM's First Interview After Being Voted Back To Power In 2015
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
Tuesday 02 April , 2019 War Of Words |Rahul’s Second Seat: BJP and Left Targets The Congress While The Party Defends Him
Tuesday 02 April , 2019 Election 2019: Five Things To Know About Congress Manifesto
Live TV
Recommended For You
- India’s Leaked Medical Data Could Have Been Sold or Damaged: Bob Diachenko
- Ranveer Singh's Will Smith Act in This Video Will Leave You Speechless
- Game of Thrones' Sophie Turner, Maisie Williams Imitate Priyanka Chopra's Dance Steps in New Video
- When CSK's Shardul Thakur Apologised to Dhoni With Folded Hands
- Beyond National Security: Why Weaponization of Space With India's ‘Mission Shakti’ is a Terrible Idea
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results