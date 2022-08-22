Party in Shambles, Scindia Trains Guns on Congress After Anand Sharma Quits Top Party Post

A day after Congress leader Anand Sharma resigned from the chairmanship of the party’s steering committee for the Himachal Pradesh assembly elections, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Monday said that the move shows their internal condition is in shambles.

“I am an ordinary BJP worker. The more we speak about Congress’s condition, the less it is. Shows how their internal condition is in shambles. Our (BJP) mindset and ideology are about patriotism and the development of the nation. Under the leadership of PM Modi, party chief JP Nadda and home minister Amit Shah, every worker of the BJP is going ahead with that resolve,” news agency ANI quoted Scindia as saying.

Scindia was one of prominent faces of Congress who left the party to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2020. His resignation from Congress was followed by the collapse of the Kamal Nath government in Madhya Pradesh.

Sharma’s resignation comes days after Ghulam Nabi Azad, another member of the G-23 — the group of dissidents within the Grand Old Party — resigned from a similar committee set up for Jammu and Kashmir. Azad’s exit was followed by a series of resignation from the same committee.

While the Congress top brass in Delhi was dismissive and preferred to ignore the resignation of both Azad and Sharma, the developments expose lack of faith in the Gandhis and are also an indication that all is clearly not well within the party that has been struggling to reverse its electoral losses and keep its house in order.

The G-23 had written a letter to Sonia Gandhi last year, demanding organisational elections and criticising the fact that election strategy was still formulated by a handful in the party which had led to the Congress’ repeated defeats in state elections. While Sonia Gandhi met some G-23 members and promised them that an organisational change would take place soon, the dissidents are still waiting for it to fructify. Add to it the fact that Rahul Gandhi is enjoying all powers minus the responsibility, the grievances of many senior Congress leaders are on the rise as they feel that a new coterie is emerging.

With the countdown to party and state polls having begun and regional parties breathing down the neck of the Congress, the Gandhis are finding themselves in a tight spot with their invincibility and grip over the party loosening.

