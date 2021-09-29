'Party is Supreme’: Asked to Resolve Deadlock, Channi Reaches Out to Defiant Sidhu, Denies Ego Tussle

Punjab Chief Minister Charanajit Singh Channi on Wednesday spoke to Navjot Singh Sidhu who resigned as PPCC chief a day before and conveyed to him that issues could be ironed out through talks.

“Nothing has been done intentionally. If anybody has objection on any appointment, then I am not rigid on that… I don’t have ego tussles… I told him party is supreme, let’s talk," Channi told reporters after the cabinet meeting.

Sidhu had resigned without any consultation with the party amid discord with Channi over his cabinet. Earlier in the day, Sidhu released a video message, saying he could not compromise on ethics and would “fight for truth until my last breath."

The cricketer-turned-politician was reportedly upset at Rana Gurjit Singh being included in the cabinet again. Singh has been accused of a role in a sand mining scam and quit the Amarinder Singh cabinet in 2018. He was later cleared by an inquiry panel.

Sidhu was reportedly also against the key home ministry being assigned to Deputy Chief Minister SS Randhawa, his rival. He had earlier strongly opposed any talk of elevating Randhawa as Chief Minister following Amarinder Singh’s resignation.

Sidhu said in his message that he had fought for justice and Punjab’s agenda for 17 years. “Today, there is compromise with issues. Tainted officers and ministers who were removed have been brought in again. Those who gave clean chit to Badals are now entrusted with delivering justice,” Sidhu said.

As Sidhu seemed reluctant to take back his resignation, miffed Gandhis have begun discussing new names for Punjab unit chief. Cutting Sidhu to size, it has been decided that the state leadership, under the guidance of Channi, will resolve the crisis and there will be no central intervention.

