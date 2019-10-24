Maharashtra Assembly Elections
BJP Lost Muktainagar Assembly Seat Despite Favourable Conditions, Says Eknath Khadse
Eknath Khadse enjoyed more support in Muktainagar as an individual than the party did, he claimed also alleging that there was a tacit understanding between the Shiv Sena and NCP that led to his daughter's defeat.
File photo of Maharashtra BJP leader Eknath Khadse.
Jalgaon: Senior BJP leader Eknath Khadse said on Thursday that he had retained the Muktainagar Assembly seat in north Maharashtra in unfavorable circumstances for long, but the party lost it this time when the situation was favourable.
Khadse's daughter Rohini lost from the constituency to Chandrakant Nimba Patil, an independent, in the October 21 assembly polls.
The BJP had denied ticket to Khadse, and offered ticket to his daughter in his place at the last moment.
Khadse said he accepted the people's mandate humbly. "I retained the seat in hostile conditions for several years, but the party lost it despite the situation being favorable. We will find out the reasons behind the defeat," Khadse told reporters.
The former Maharashtra minister said it was a "tough fight and a BJP-versus-all contest".
Khadse said he had conveyed the possibility of such a scenario to senior leaders before the ticket was given to his daughter.
He enjoyed more support in the constituency as an individual than the party did, he claimed. He also alleged that there was a tacit understanding between the Shiv Sena and NCP in the constituency that contributed to his daughter's defeat.
He also said he felt unhappy that the BJP could not get desired results in North Maharashtra in the elections.
