'Party of Kali Kartut, Kali Niyat': BJP's Poonawalla Slams Cong for Attacking PM Modi on 'Black Magic' Comment

After Indian Youth Congress national president uploaded images of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, highlighting a black thread worn by him, BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla on Thursday slammed the Congress calling it a “kali kartut, kali niyat wali party” (a party of dark deeds and intentions).

Srinivas uploaded these images after the prime minister’s statement targeting the Congress that the grand old party was “resorting to black magic”. Poonawalla slammed the opposition party and said, “Chamcho ki aadat hai adha suna ek chautha samjho, sunya samjho aur phir pratikriya do (Sycophants have a habit of half hearing things, and understanding only a quarter; and then reacting with zero understanding of what was said). This isn’t black clothes but about the kali niyat, kali kartut wali of the Congress party.”

Taking a cue from union home minister Amit Shah, Poonawalla too linked the controversy to the Ram temple. He said the Congress had always opposed the construction of the temple at Ayodhya. “Do you remember how the Congress party tried to block the construction of Ram temple for 70 years?” he asked during a television interview.

On August 5, when the Congress held its nationwide protest against price rise and unemployment, Shah had linked it to the Ram temple saying the party had deliberately chosen the anniversary of the day when PM Modi had laid the foundation stone of the temple.

Poonawalla also attacked Congress MP Rahul Gandhi over a statement against PM Modi. After the PM’s “black magic” statement, Rahul had hit out at him saying he must “stop lowering the dignity” of the post of prime minister by talking about such superstitious things.

Modi had lashed out at the Congress for wearing black dresses on August 5 in protest against price rise, saying those who believe in “kala jadu” will never be able to win the trust of the people again.

A day after this statement, Rahul asked if the prime minister was unable to see inflation or unemployment in the country. “Stop lowering the dignity of the prime minister’s post and misleading the country by talking about superstitious things like ‘black magic’ to hide your black deeds, prime minister-ji,” Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi, adding, “you will have to give answers on people’s issues.”

