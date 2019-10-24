Parvati Election Results 2019 Live Updates (पार्वती): Madhuri Satish Misal of BJP Leads

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

212. Parvati (पार्वती), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in West Maharashtra region and Pune district of Maharashtra and is part of Pune Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Urban (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 15.47% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0.79%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 86.15%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 3,53,925 eligible electors, of which 1,82,217 were male, 1,71,662 female and 46 voters of the third gender. A total of 46 service voters had also registered to vote.

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 3,40,050 eligible electors, of which 1,75,762 were male, 1,64,285 female and 46 voters of the third gender. A total of 46 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 3,40,343.

Parvati has an elector sex ratio of 942.07.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Misal Madhuri Satish of BJP won in this seat by defeating the SS candidate by a margin of 69090 votes which was 36.41% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 50.37% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Madhuri Satish Misal of BJP won in this seat by defeating the NCP candidate by a margin of 18216 votes which was 11.77% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 41.96% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes and the in the 212. Parvati Assembly segment of Pune Lok Sabha constituency. Pune Parliament seat was won by BJP.

Number of contestants: A total of 11 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 15 contestants and in 2009 elections 21 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 45.07%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 55.81%, while it was 45.48 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -10.74%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 340 polling stations in 212. Parvati constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 340.

Extent: 212. Parvati constituency comprises of the following areas of Pune district of Maharashtra: Pune Municipal Corporation (Part) - Ward No. 27 to 30, 32 to 40, 42, 86 to 90 &150.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Parvati is: 18.4909 73.8485.

