Parvesh Sahib Singh to Win West Delhi, Suggests News18-IPSOS Survey
Parvesh Sahib Singh, the sitting MP from this constituency, is contesting against Congress candidate Mahabal Mishra, former MP from West Delhi. Prior to his election as an MP, Mishra was also an MLA from New Delhi's Dwarka assembly constituency.
As the country awaits the result of the world’s biggest democratic exercise, News18-IPSOS, an exit poll survey by Network 18, gives an insight into the probable outcome of the results.
News18-IPSOS suggests that BJP candidate Parvesh Sahib Singh will emerge as the winner from the West Delhi seat.
Balbir Singh Jakhar is the President of the Dwarka Court Bar Association. Currently, he is contesting as AAP's candidate for the 2019 elections.
Earlier in 2014, BJP won all seven constituencies of Delhi. It won the West Delhi seat with a margin of 19.9 per cent of the votes. BJP candidate Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma defeated AAP’s Jarnail Singh. Congress candidate Mahabal Mishra stood third in the list.
In 2009, Congress won all seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi. Congress candidate Mahabal Mishra defeated BJP’s Prof. Jagdish Mukhi with a margin of 14.6 per cent votes.
The Lok Sabha elections in 2019 took place in seven phases across India in the time span of about a month and a half. A total of 543 seats went to poll in which around 900 million voters were expected to exercise their voting right.
The final results will be announced on May 23.
