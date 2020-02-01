Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Parvesh Verma, BJP MP Banned from Campaigning Over Communal Remarks, to Move Motion of Thanks on President’s Address

Parvesh Verma, the son of late Delhi chief minister Sahib Singh Verma, is among several BJP leaders who have sought to make the Shaheen Bagh protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) the central plank of February 8 assembly elections.

News18.com

Updated:February 1, 2020, 11:42 AM IST
Parvesh Verma, BJP MP Banned from Campaigning Over Communal Remarks, to Move Motion of Thanks on President’s Address
File photo of West Delhi MP Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma.

New Delhi: BJP’s West Delhi MP Parvesh Verma will be moving the motion of thanks in reply to President Ramnath Kovind’s address, days after he was banned from campaigning for 96 hours by the Election Commission over communally divisive remarks.

The ban on the BJP star campaigner had come into force on Thursday.

Verma’s reply will be followed by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s Union Budget speech.

Verma, the son of late Delhi chief minister Sahib Singh Verma, is among several BJP leaders who have sought to make the Shaheen Bagh protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) the central plank of February 8 assembly elections.

Parvesh Verma on Friday staged a silent protest against the Election Commission's decision to bar him from campaigning for four days for the Delhi assembly polls.

In a video posted on his Twitter handle, Verma was seen sitting in a dark room lit with candles and making posters in which he accused AAP chief and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal of using words like "traitor", "General Dyer" and "Hitler" for Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He had covered his mouth with a black band.

The BJP leader had said he respected the EC's decision and that he will rejoin campaigning after 96 hours.

He also urged the EC to ban Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia alleging they supported elements raising slogans against the country.

