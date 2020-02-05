Take the pledge to vote

Parvesh Verma Sits on Dharna, Calls Kejriwal Terrorist Again

BJP MP Parevsh Verma said that Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal was provoking people to pick up guns and incite riots in Delhi.

IANS

Updated:February 5, 2020, 4:15 PM IST
File photo: BJP MP Parvesh Verma speaks in the Lok Sabha during the Budget Session of Parliament. (LSTV/PTI Photo)

New Delhi: BJP MP Parvesh Verma, on Wednesday, accused Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of trying to incite riots in Delhi. Sitting on dharna at Gandhi Smarak in Parliament, Verma held a placard that read "Atank ka Dusra Nam Kejriwal (Kejriwal: Synonym of Terror).

Verma said that Kejriwal was provoking people to pick up guns and incite riots in Delhi. "I am calling Kejriwal a terrorist because he is giving guns to the people of Delhi. He is making AAP workers shoot by alluring them and giving them money. It is very shameful. They have stooped to the lowest level in politics. I am urging people to vote for development. But AAP wants riots in Delhi. They want to get all Muslim votes." Verma told reporters here.

Talking about Kapil Gujjar, accused of firing at Shaheen Bagh area in Delhi, Verma said, "he is Aam Aadmi Party worker who joined the party in the presence of AAP leader Sanjay Singh in the party office two months ago. People have informed me that he was constantly in touch with him since then. He also went in their campaigns."

Verma also added, "We are contesting elections on development while they are doing that by firing at Shaheen Bagh. They wanted someone to die there so that they could take political mileage out of the riot which could have occurred."

Verma had hurled the 'terrorist' remark at Kejriwal earlier also, which was echoed by Union Minister and Delhi election in-charge Prakash Javadekar too, against which AAP took out a silent march to condemn their statements against the chief minister.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
