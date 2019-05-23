Pasighat East Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

live Status party name candidate name -- -- -- -- AWAITED

Pasighat East Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME NOTA -- -- Nota BJP -- -- Kaling Moyong PPOA -- -- Ennong Ering INC -- -- Bosiram Siram

38. Pasighat East is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in East region of Arunachal Pradesh and falls in East Siang district. Arunachal Pradesh is located in North East India. Seat is reserved for Scheduled Tribe.This constituency has 20,820 voters of which 10,291 are male and 10,529 are female and voters of the third gender.In the 2019 Arunachal Pradesh Assembly elections, Pasighat East, recorded a voter turnout of 77.44%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 80.28% and in 2009, 73.66% of Pasighat East's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).In the 2014 Arunachal Pradesh state Assembly elections, Kaling Moyong of BJP won in this seat defeating INC's candidate by a margin of 50 votes which was 0.32% of the total votes polled. Kaling Moyong polled a total of 15,415 (59.71%) votes.INC's Bosiram Siram won this seat in the 2009 Arunachal Pradesh Assembly elections beating the NCP candidate by a margin of 3225 (21.62%) votes. Bosiram Siram polled 14,920 which was 59.71% of the total votes polled.Pasighat East went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Arunachal Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.Constituency name in other Indian languages: पासीघाट पूर्व (Hindi), পাসিঘাাট পূর্ব (Bangla), கிழக்கு பசிகாட் (Tamil), and పసిఘాట్ ఈస్ట్ (Telugu).State name in other Indian languages: अरुणाचल प्रदेश (Hindi), অরুণাচল প্রদেশ (Bengali), अरुणाचल प्रदेश (Marathi), અરુણાચલ પ્રદેશ (Gujarati), அருணாச்சலப்பிரதேசம் (Tamil), అరుణాచల్ (Telugu), ಅರುಣಾಚಲ (Kannada), and അരുണാചൽപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam)